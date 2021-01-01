Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Saint Petersburg

Viewing 11 out of 995 freelance brand & graphic designers in Saint Petersburg available for hire

  • Dmitriy Dzendo

    Dmitriy Dzendo

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Rhinoceros Logo safari animal rhino rhinoceros branding logo
    Abstract star logo line style illusion abstraction star logotype branding logo
    Pegasus Logo line style wings fly horse pegasus logotype branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Konstantin Reshetnikov

    Konstantin Reshetnikov

    St. Petersburg

    Tales of Chocolate brand identity chocolate cacao bird phoenix firebird design branding mascot geometric illustration modern logo logotype logo
    Alaska Exploration Pt.3 nature monochrome north alaska wildcat lynx cat line mascot geometric illustration modern logo animal logotype logo
    Alaska Exploration Pt.2 line wildlife wild monochrome nature north bird owl alaska geometric illustration modern logo animal logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Olga

    Olga

    Russia, Saint-Petersburg

    Lunifera female design skincare logo skincare brand cosmetics product design package design packaging design packaging logotype brand identity brand design branding vector design logo
    Buddha Goods nature box design logo inspiration natural blend illustration package design packaging design package organic natural buddha brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
    Wind Whisperers Thoroughbred Racing stationery design stationery pattern racing operations horse thoroughbred racing thoroughbred illustration brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Vlad Smolkin

    Vlad Smolkin

    Saint-Petersburg

    Stream Factory Icon behance factory stream camera video sign symbol identity branding mark logo smolkinvision
    Stream Factory design sign symbol identity branding mark logo smolkinvision stream factory camera video
    Maikhao — Behance Presentation h sun wave thai maikhao design sign symbol identity branding mark logo smolkinvision
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Daria Mikita ✌

    Daria Mikita ✌

    Russia. St. Petersburg

    Noburger café stop burger food graphicdesign logomark logodesign branding logotype logo
    King Taxi logomark checkers royal taxi crown king graphicdesign brand design logo design logo
    Сonstellation crown goat capricorn constellation family dentist dentist teeth line art graphicdesign logomark logodesign branding logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Wemakefab®

    Wemakefab®

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Aclass–дом – Структура webdesign website ux illustration design digital corporate website design branding logo graphic design ui
    Aclass–дом – Концепция corporate ux website design illustration website design digital webdesign web branding logo graphic design ui
    Wemakefab – новый стиль black web design website design web corporate ui ux digital website webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Caelum ⚡

    Caelum ⚡

    St. Petersburg

    Wild Panther caelum branding wild cat logo mascot illustration logotype sport esport identity
    Flight esports illustration logotype sport esport branding mascot caelum logo identity
    lunch.exe logotype design branding design logo design logotype icon design vector branding caelum logo identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dmitriy Mir

    Dmitriy Mir

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Podcast steam coffee microphone broadcasting podcast illustration vector
    Microplastics conveyor microplastics plastic chemistry science flat simple illustration vector
    Teddy bear icon vector baby milk bottle animal bear teddy cute
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yury Orlov

    Yury Orlov

    Russia / Saint Petersburg

    ASB All Star 2021 graphic maniac all stars planet galaxy space rocket sports numbers sports logo all star basketball all star game all star 2021 basketball asb
    ASB All Star 2021 graphic maniac space all stars basketball all star all star game all star 2021 galaxy planet rocket sports branding basketball logo asbury
    KHL Playoffs graphic maniac khl ice sport hockey logo playoffs khl playoffs khl logo khl cup cup sport identity sports branding sports logo logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Mila Katagarova

    Mila Katagarova

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Packaging design for mate tea pouches bison fish eagle lion nature hand drawn package pouch tea mate
    Label for coffee beverage packaging graphic design illustration monoline can beverage drink label coffee
    Labels design for Shower Gels line illustration minimal bath bottle cosmetics shower gel label branding graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yuliya Volodina

    Yuliya Volodina

    Saint-Petersburg

    Girls in the city tenderness women illustration character design flat vector
    Girl on the street vector character design web illustration illustration flat
    Shopper shopper shopping delivery gradient character design illustration flat vector
    • Illustration

