Hire freelance illustrators in Philadelphia, PA

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 381 freelance illustrators in Philadelphia, PA available for hire

  • James Olstein

    Philadelphia

    Night Moves - Shirt gimmie money capitalism for sale shirt leather jacket punk rock racoon editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Beer - splosion really awesome illustration punk misfits beer texture editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Silkscreening Dinos famous illustrator art silkscreening dinosaur texture editorial illustration editorial illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mike Smith

    Philadelphia

    RE/MADE modernist butterfly logo identity branding vector philadelphia illustration
    A designers two cents mint philadelphia currency penny pennies vintage illustration
    Càphê Roasters - Coffee Packaging typography packaging coffee vietnamese gold foil identity branding philadelphia illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Greg Christman

    Philadelphia

    🐘🥁 graphic design vector branding music logo typography type illustration design
    ⚠️ type typography illustration design
    🟠rise icons 🟠 web branding illustration iconography elearning app vector ui icon design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Corey Reifinger

    Philadelphia, PA

    Smoked. meat summer bbq logo design lettering badge branding graphic design logo type typography corey reifinger illustration
    BBQ. illustration badge smoker bbq graphic design corey reifinger logo design logo typography logo lettering typography type
    Shagadelic. fembot shag hippie austin powers type graphic design typography vector corey reifinger johnny cupcakes illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

    Philadelphia, PA

    Design Shark Mascot Badge Color sports logo bold red roundel vector illustration sports mascot mascot design mascot logo sports design sports branding shark logo logo badge logo crest shark badge shark design shark mascot shark
    Design Shark Official Brand Mascot vector brand identity branding bold graphic design logo design shark logo shark personal branding sports design sports logo shark illustration mascot shark mascot mascot design mascot logo
    Design Shark Official Brand Mascot bold aggressive sports design sports logo brand identity halftone personal branding shark brand branding shark illustration shark vector shark vector roundel badge logo badge design mascot design mascot logo shark mascot
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Noah Camp

    Philadelphia

    K is for Kid Cuisine childhood nostalgia 90s food food 90s 90s nibbles 3d type c4d 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d typography lettering kid cuisine
    J is for Jolt Cola 90s nibbles 3d type 90s food c4d 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d lettering soda jolt cola
    I is for ICEE slush nostalgia childhood frozen drink icee slushie 90s food 3d typography retro 90s c4d 3d type 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d typography lettering
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Corey Danks

    Philadelphia

    If you've got it, flaunt it character design gif funny muscles smile smiley typography hand type hand drawn illustration
    Libertee Lager raccoon snake monster truck beer philadelphia typography hand type hand drawn illustration
    BALL IS LIVE traditional micron posca painting psychedelic face basketball hand drawn illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cameron Maher

    Philadelphia, PA

    Crooked Letter Creamery serif wordmark typography logo design sweets ice cream cone creamery ice cream branding logo
    Smiling Summer minimal branding icon logo neon summer smiling smile sun
    Will Elliott, Final Branding brand geometric monogram we e w digital green badge mark minimal typography logo design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lynx & Co

    Philadelphia

    Bean2Bean | Packaging color philly retail packaging coffee logo branding lynx
    WIP | J.Saint Branding geometric beauty lynx gothic spiritual compass brand logo feminine makeup eye
    Brite Co | Concepts for Packaging box lynx candle branding concepts packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Kelly Nichols

    Philadelphia, PA

    Sad Flower Boy icon graphic design basic minimalistic fairy creativity kawaii anime floral quirky flower character design vector graphic cute colorful illustrator flat design illustration vector
    Bee-hive yourself garden illustration graphic design whimsical design whimsical illustration person line icon vector design vector graphic cute colorful flat illustrator design vector illustration summer illustration flowers floral design landsacape design bee
    Safe Haven Spot Illustration hand vector graphic simple icon design iconography marketing design graphic design branding texture colorful illustrator flat design illustration vector house illustration house design real estate commercial illustration spot illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand

    PHL • NJ

    DomainGuard, Logo security cyber domain shield owl guard
    CCS — Compliance Cloud Solutions, Logo validate approved compliance check mark gradient blue security cyber cloud logo
    Honest Digital, Logo visual identity marketing branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

