Hire freelance creative directors in Philadelphia, PA

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 381 freelance creative directors in Philadelphia, PA available for hire

  • Mike Smith

    Mike Smith

    Philadelphia

    RE/MADE modernist butterfly logo identity branding vector philadelphia illustration
    A designers two cents mint philadelphia currency penny pennies vintage illustration
    Càphê Roasters - Coffee Packaging typography packaging coffee vietnamese gold foil identity branding philadelphia illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • James Olstein

    James Olstein

    Philadelphia

    Night Moves - Shirt gimmie money capitalism for sale shirt leather jacket punk rock racoon editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Beer - splosion really awesome illustration punk misfits beer texture editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Silkscreening Dinos famous illustrator art silkscreening dinosaur texture editorial illustration editorial illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Corey Reifinger

    Corey Reifinger

    Philadelphia, PA

    Smoked. meat summer bbq logo design lettering badge branding graphic design logo type typography corey reifinger illustration
    BBQ. illustration badge smoker bbq graphic design corey reifinger logo design logo typography logo lettering typography type
    Shagadelic. fembot shag hippie austin powers type graphic design typography vector corey reifinger johnny cupcakes illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lynx & Co

    Lynx & Co

    Philadelphia

    Bean2Bean | Packaging color philly retail packaging coffee logo branding lynx
    WIP | J.Saint Branding geometric beauty lynx gothic spiritual compass brand logo feminine makeup eye
    Brite Co | Concepts for Packaging box lynx candle branding concepts packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Stuart Wade

    Stuart Wade

    West Chester, PA

    Sunken Sword sci fi fantasy nature plants outdoors water pond rendering diligence 3d cinema 4d c4d stuart wade 3d illustration illustration sword
    Personal Macrofauna dlgnce rendering diligence 3d cinema 4d c4d stuart wade digital art illustrations character figurative 3d illustration illustration
    Recent Discovery 3d character diligence 3d c4d stuart wade octane cinema 4d 3d illustrator 3d illustrations digital art anthropology carving sculpture plants 3d illustration illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Corey Danks

    Corey Danks

    Philadelphia

    If you've got it, flaunt it character design gif funny muscles smile smiley typography hand type hand drawn illustration
    Libertee Lager raccoon snake monster truck beer philadelphia typography hand type hand drawn illustration
    BALL IS LIVE traditional micron posca painting psychedelic face basketball hand drawn illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chris Fernandez

    Chris Fernandez

    Philadelphia

    Bigger on the Inside simple nerd tardis doctor who cartoon line art illustration
    Boomboxin' music boombox colors line art illustration
    L'artiste idea gallery pencil artist happy cartoon line art illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jeremy Nelson

    Jeremy Nelson

    Philadelphia

    Grizzlies | Mascot Logo Concept concept logo roar bear logo animal logo grizzly bear sketch design illustration esports mascot typography logo sports logo identity sports design branding
    RJ Hampton | Athlete Brand Identity | Application athlete branding basketball icon athletics design illustration mascot logo identity sports logo sports design branding
    RJ Hampton | Athlete Brand Identity | Logo + Breakdown typography design icon branding design athletic logo nba basketball athletics athlete athlete branding identity sports logo sports design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Patrick Macomber

    Patrick Macomber

    Philadelphia, PA

    Blackout County, TX design cocktail short story
    Undead Cowboy cowboy illustration neon
    Infinite Cowboy cowboy identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bobby Zwahlen

    Bobby Zwahlen

    PHILADELPHIA

    Fizzy Bizz burlesque texture graphic design dive bar sexy label fizzy champagne ipa branding illustraion bar lounge girl beer branding beer label beer craft beer matchbook matchbox
    Java latte packaging label design logo outlined type illustraion hands plant organic local milk stout stout beer craft beer craft brewery coffee cold brew
    Holy Union Design CO. texture stars fire union personal branding philadelphia keystone mark logo branding holy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

    Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

    Philadelphia, PA

    Design Shark Mascot Badge Color sports logo bold red roundel vector illustration sports mascot mascot design mascot logo sports design sports branding shark logo logo badge logo crest shark badge shark design shark mascot shark
    Design Shark Official Brand Mascot vector brand identity branding bold graphic design logo design shark logo shark personal branding sports design sports logo shark illustration mascot shark mascot mascot design mascot logo
    Design Shark Official Brand Mascot bold aggressive sports design sports logo brand identity halftone personal branding shark brand branding shark illustration shark vector shark vector roundel badge logo badge design mascot design mascot logo shark mascot
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.