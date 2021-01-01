Hire freelance mobile designers in Philadelphia, PA

  • Mike Smith

    Mike Smith

    Philadelphia

    RE/MADE modernist butterfly logo identity branding vector philadelphia illustration
    A designers two cents mint philadelphia currency penny pennies vintage illustration
    Càphê Roasters - Coffee Packaging typography packaging coffee vietnamese gold foil identity branding philadelphia illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson

    Philadelphia, PA

    Universal Patterns mobile animation development web design design interaction ui
    Argon Ventures website design logo branding ui mobile animation web design development
    Argon Ventures development web design mobile ui animation branding logo design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Greg Christman

    Greg Christman

    Philadelphia

    🐘🥁 graphic design vector branding music logo typography type illustration design
    ⚠️ type typography illustration design
    🟠rise icons 🟠 web branding illustration iconography elearning app vector ui icon design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • James Olstein

    James Olstein

    Philadelphia

    Night Moves - Shirt gimmie money capitalism for sale shirt leather jacket punk rock racoon editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Beer - splosion really awesome illustration punk misfits beer texture editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Silkscreening Dinos famous illustrator art silkscreening dinosaur texture editorial illustration editorial illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

    Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

    Philadelphia, PA

    Design Shark Mascot Badge Color sports logo bold red roundel vector illustration sports mascot mascot design mascot logo sports design sports branding shark logo logo badge logo crest shark badge shark design shark mascot shark
    Design Shark Official Brand Mascot vector brand identity branding bold graphic design logo design shark logo shark personal branding sports design sports logo shark illustration mascot shark mascot mascot design mascot logo
    Design Shark Official Brand Mascot bold aggressive sports design sports logo brand identity halftone personal branding shark brand branding shark illustration shark vector shark vector roundel badge logo badge design mascot design mascot logo shark mascot
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cameron Maher

    Cameron Maher

    Philadelphia, PA

    Crooked Letter Creamery serif wordmark typography logo design sweets ice cream cone creamery ice cream branding logo
    Smiling Summer minimal branding icon logo neon summer smiling smile sun
    Will Elliott, Final Branding brand geometric monogram we e w digital green badge mark minimal typography logo design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand

    Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand

    PHL • NJ

    DomainGuard, Logo security cyber domain shield owl guard
    CCS — Compliance Cloud Solutions, Logo validate approved compliance check mark gradient blue security cyber cloud logo
    Honest Digital, Logo visual identity marketing branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • efir media

    efir media

    USA, Philadelphia

    Planner for time management - create tasks and plan to-do list task list planning to do todo task manager ux ui create task time managment planner mobile app schedule
    Planner App:UX/UI mobile design w illustration 4 time management to do todo web design product design planning dashboard mobile design ux ui 3d illustration time managment planner mobile app schedule calendar
    Planner App: UX/UI mobile design for time management app design ios design ui mobile ux mobile to do todo planning dashboard mobile design ux ui product design time managment planner mobile app schedule calendar
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Lynx & Co

    Lynx & Co

    Philadelphia

    Bean2Bean | Packaging color philly retail packaging coffee logo branding lynx
    WIP | J.Saint Branding geometric beauty lynx gothic spiritual compass brand logo feminine makeup eye
    Brite Co | Concepts for Packaging box lynx candle branding concepts packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Noah Camp

    Noah Camp

    Philadelphia

    K is for Kid Cuisine childhood nostalgia 90s food food 90s 90s nibbles 3d type c4d 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d typography lettering kid cuisine
    J is for Jolt Cola 90s nibbles 3d type 90s food c4d 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d lettering soda jolt cola
    I is for ICEE slush nostalgia childhood frozen drink icee slushie 90s food 3d typography retro 90s c4d 3d type 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d typography lettering
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Corey Reifinger

    Corey Reifinger

    Philadelphia, PA

    Smoked. meat summer bbq logo design lettering badge branding graphic design logo type typography corey reifinger illustration
    BBQ. illustration badge smoker bbq graphic design corey reifinger logo design logo typography logo lettering typography type
    Shagadelic. fembot shag hippie austin powers type graphic design typography vector corey reifinger johnny cupcakes illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

