Hire freelance designers in Madrid

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 319 freelance designers in Madrid available for hire

  • Nahuel Bardi

    Nahuel Bardi

    Madrid

    commissioned illustration web abstract composition dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    commisioned illustration abstract composition character design dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    spot illustration dribbble design color shapes illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alina Starovoitova

    Alina Starovoitova

    Madrid, Spain

    Real Estate Header Illustration through Cheil room woman tool technology internet futuristic header real estate city design blue vector flat concept colors texture illustration
    👀Life around us vase graphic design eyes 3d stillife pink design vector concept colors texture illustration
    Madrid🌙 mountains architecture moon madrid city pink art shapes geometry blue vector concept flat colors texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Manuel Rovira 😺🤘

    Manuel Rovira 😺🤘

    Madrid, Spain

    Swap 😺🤘 vuesax components design crypto ios application app dark mode cryptocurrency fluent interface minimal ux ui ethereum eth bitcoin btc exchange swap
    iconsax app design app interface components web freebie icon sert iconography uidesign ui uiux icondesign iconpack framework iconsax vuesax free ilustration icon icons
    Banexcoin Landing btc bitcoin website ux design ui design landingpage webdesign web homepage landing exchange prototype interaction animation design interface clean minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Victoria Fernández

    Victoria Fernández

    Madrid

    Brmm Brmm children car illustration
    A.school education app product illustration illustration
    Families family illustration
    • Illustration
  • Rubén Ferlo

    Rubén Ferlo

    Madrid

    Old portrait man beard photoshop art design minimal minimalistic minimalist illustration line portrait illustration portrait
    Skateboarding skateboarding skateboard shoes design minimalistic minimalist minimal flat skating illustration vans skate
    Lion of Judah vector simple lion logo minimalist minimalistic minimal logodesign logotype design illustration design illustration lionofjudah lion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sariselka

    Sariselka

    Madrid, Spain

    Abstract Flow 001 shapes octane lowpoly3d magical fluids 3d illustration fantasy clean abstract lowpoly design illustration 3d cinema 4d
    Do you want some catffee? 3d character character starbucks coffee animal cat stylized cartoon low poly 3d illustration octane design illustration 3d cinema 4d
    Bitcoin To The Moon 3d illustrator spaceship coin finance money ethereum crypto bitcoin moon space icon low poly 3d illustration octane design illustration 3d cinema 4d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • jokinL

    jokinL

    Madrid, Spain

    Workouts android ios trainers trainer workout branding flat dailyui design challenge app ui
    Workouts ui uxui flat brand branding ux sports trainers trainee training gym app design workout
    Van tour ipad illustration affinity designer illustration flat illustration campervan camper camping camping van flatdesign flat california vw van
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lisa Odette

    Lisa Odette

    Madrid, Spain

    Nope photoshop portrait fashion illustration fashion kiss yellow minimal geometric art geometric illustrator flat illustration flat cat design illustration digital art
    Eli with her glasses marvelous designer 3d modeling 3d girl 3d sculpting 3d character character design character zbrush substance painter maxon redshift digital art illustration girl render c4d cinema4d 3d cgi
    Bird and feathers feather drawing fashion illustration fashion draw geometric art blue illustrator 2d art pattern design pattern bird illustration digital art design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Ludmila Hermida

    Ludmila Hermida

    Madrid, Spain

    Lingbe | Your statistics product design earns statistics progress bar cards card illustration tasks call lingbe ux mobile app ui design
    LingbeTasks translation button card languages question illustration lingbe app design tasks ux ui mobile
    Translation tool languages translator chat lingbe ux mobile ui design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kos Q.

    Kos Q.

    Madrid

    gazpacho kawaii cute graphic illustrator design flat illustration
    Katamari (2) videogame fanart namco nintendo switch kawaii cute illustrator design flat illustration
    Katamari (1) illustrator fanart videogames switch namco nintendo kawaii cute design flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alfonso Fuentes

    Alfonso Fuentes

    Madrid, Spain

    Viviré project personal letters soul guitar music camaron flamenco typeface type dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    ¡Joder! psychedelic cover music handlettering letters typeface type design dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    Quiero music flamenco portrait handlettering typeface letters illustration dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.