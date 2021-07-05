Hire freelance designers in Spain

  • Lorena G

    Lorena G

    Barcelona

    “How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” buildingblocks colorful woodendolls childrensbook kidsbook 3dcharacter 3d illustration 3dillustration illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
    “How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” 3d character 3d illustration colorful wooden toys building blocks illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
    36DOT 🏁 woodentoys colorful buildingblocks 3dcharacter 3dillustration illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
    • Illustration
  • Aristide Benoist

    Aristide Benoist

    Spain

    Folio 2021 — 03 design wave folio portfolio webgl javascript motion animation
    Folio 2021 — 02 design wave folio portfolio webgl javascript motion animation
    Folio 2021 — 01 design folio webgl portfolio javascript motion animation
    • Animation
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Stan

    Stan

    Barcelona, Spain

    Wallet - Onboarding icons payments bounce wallet balance cards after effect animation onboarding schedule crypto dtail studio illustration ae app interaction design ux ui onboarding illustration
    MAD - Wallet & Awards app design app transactions invoices award wallet taxi app interface interaction ux ui
    MAD - App Dashboard flow campaign schedule app calendar interface mobile apps car advertisement design taxi app mobile app ai ux ui data interaction dashboard event application design app dtail studio
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Núria Madrid

    Núria Madrid

    Barcelona

    Friendly Surveillance cctv cyberpunk scifi dystopian surveillance design cgi cinema4d illustration c4d
    Pyramid sticker dystopian scifi pyramid render design cgi cinema4d illustration c4d
    Workplaces after Covid19 90s workplace hbr editorial c4d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nahuel Bardi

    Nahuel Bardi

    Madrid

    commissioned illustration web abstract composition dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    commisioned illustration abstract composition character design dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    spot illustration dribbble design color shapes illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Miguel Camacho

    Miguel Camacho

    Jabugo, Spain

    Humans procreate stilllife vessels glasses pridemonth pride
    Locus amoenus neon paradise palm stained glass linework illustration illustrator miguelcm
    Abracadabra! illustration illustrator miguelcm
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Barbara Skrodzka

    Barbara Skrodzka

    Barcelona

    Issue 90 ui minimal layout beige typography minimalist blog journal webdesign web ux
    Body Opening Issue 89 blackandwhite ux exhibition homepage animation typography minimaldesign layout minimal ui webdesign web
    Photography Portfolio Issue 88 minimal design beige portfolio ui webdesign typography minimaldesign layout web ux
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Alina Starovoitova

    Alina Starovoitova

    Madrid, Spain

    Real Estate Header Illustration through Cheil room woman tool technology internet futuristic header real estate city design blue vector flat concept colors texture illustration
    👀Life around us vase graphic design eyes 3d stillife pink design vector concept colors texture illustration
    Madrid🌙 mountains architecture moon madrid city pink art shapes geometry blue vector concept flat colors texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lina Bo

    Lina Bo

    Barcelona, Spain

    Character design shadow flat color simple woman character glyph shape illustration
    Walk with the dog glyph vector color shape simple icon illustration building city beard character person dog
    Sticker font shape color glyph sticker girl woman icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dtail Studio

    Dtail Studio

    Barcelona, Spain

    Wallet - Onboarding icons payments bounce wallet balance cards after effect animation onboarding schedule crypto dtail studio illustration ae app interaction design ux ui onboarding illustration
    MAD - Wallet & Awards app design app transactions invoices award wallet taxi app interface interaction ux ui
    MAD - App Dashboard flow campaign schedule app calendar interface mobile apps car advertisement design taxi app mobile app ai ux ui data interaction dashboard event application design app dtail studio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
    • Illustration
  • Yan Moryachok

    Yan Moryachok

    Barcelona, Spain

    Flowers love portrait flowers young cute character illustration vector boy man gay
    Love is love love color design character illustration vector body queer lgbt lesbian gay
    About me coffee about me book pet badges icon cute design cat character funny illustration vector man
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

