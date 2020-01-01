Hire freelance creative directors in Madrid

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 323 freelance creative directors in Madrid available for hire

  • Alfonso Fuentes

    Alfonso Fuentes

    Madrid, Spain

    Estrella matches typeface handlettering dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    Viviré project personal letters soul guitar music camaron flamenco typeface type dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    ¡Joder! psychedelic cover music handlettering letters typeface type design dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Lisa Odette

    Lisa Odette

    Madrid, Spain

    Nope photoshop portrait fashion illustration fashion kiss yellow minimal geometric art geometric illustrator flat illustration flat cat design illustration digital art
    Eli with her glasses marvelous designer 3d modeling 3d girl 3d sculpting 3d character character design character zbrush substance painter maxon redshift digital art illustration girl render c4d cinema4d 3d cgi
    Bird and feathers feather drawing fashion illustration fashion draw geometric art blue illustrator 2d art pattern design pattern bird illustration digital art design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Bruno Felicio

    Bruno Felicio

    Madrid

    TrainerPlan v2
    Subscribed Smiley Face illustration
    Work icons ux ui icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sergio Ruiz

    Sergio Ruiz

    Madrid

    SZD 20/2021 redesign website suized portfolio
    Black Heart ©2020 visual editorial blackandwhite branding website black heart
    Portfolio Test #71 redesign portfolio website design studio suized
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Carlos Behrens

    Carlos Behrens

    Madrid, Spain

    Son Goku manga anime dragonball goku zbrush 3d art modeling character render shot 3d dribbble
    SpooKirby blender 3d art modeling character render 3d shot dribbble pumpkin spooky nintendo halloween kirby
    Retro Consoles gamers gif retro videogame gamer colors blender 3d art design modeling character render 3d shot dribbble
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nahuel Bardi

    Nahuel Bardi

    Madrid

    commissioned illustration web abstract composition dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    commisioned illustration abstract composition character design dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    spot illustration dribbble design color shapes illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • eltrece

    eltrece

    Madrid

    RESPONSIBLE LIVING HOTELS poster hotels logo brand identity brand branding
    RESPONSIBLE LIVING HOTELS icon hotels poster logo brand identity branding brand
    Le Bien 13 vector art illustration illustrator tattoo art tattoo artist tattoo design tattoos tattoo
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrés Gallego

    Andrés Gallego

    Madrid, Spain

    traffic jams pattern bikes motorbike car jams traffic
    Put a flower in your pocket cry crying love kid pocket flower
    Queen smoking drink cigar cigarette smoke king queen
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alina Starovoitova

    Alina Starovoitova

    Madrid, Spain

    Real Estate Header Illustration through Cheil room woman tool technology internet futuristic header real estate city design blue vector flat concept colors texture illustration
    👀Life around us vase graphic design eyes 3d stillife pink design vector concept colors texture illustration
    Madrid🌙 mountains architecture moon madrid city pink art shapes geometry blue vector concept flat colors texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Manuel Rovira 😺🤘

    Manuel Rovira 😺🤘

    Madrid, Spain

    Swap 😺🤘 vuesax components design crypto ios application app dark mode cryptocurrency fluent interface minimal ux ui ethereum eth bitcoin btc exchange swap
    iconsax app design app interface components web freebie icon sert iconography uidesign ui uiux icondesign iconpack framework iconsax vuesax free ilustration icon icons
    Banexcoin Landing btc bitcoin website ux design ui design landingpage webdesign web homepage landing exchange prototype interaction animation design interface clean minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andrei Rac

    Andrei Rac

    Madrid, Spain

    Now space dispersion cinema4d c4d time is now time poster
    Evening in the living room apartment midcentury interior design blender 3d living room room isometric
    Space Gas Station concept art game art space gas station retrofuturism retrofuture blade runner cyberpunk illustration blender 3d low poly lowpoly isometric
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

