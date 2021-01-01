Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Madrid

Viewing 11 out of 323 freelance brand & graphic designers in Madrid available for hire

  • Nahuel Bardi

    Nahuel Bardi

    Madrid

    commissioned illustration web abstract composition dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    commisioned illustration abstract composition character design dribbble design color character shapes illustration
    spot illustration dribbble design color shapes illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rubén Ferlo

    Rubén Ferlo

    Madrid

    Old portrait man beard photoshop art design minimal minimalistic minimalist illustration line portrait illustration portrait
    Skateboarding skateboarding skateboard shoes design minimalistic minimalist minimal flat skating illustration vans skate
    Lion of Judah vector simple lion logo minimalist minimalistic minimal logodesign logotype design illustration design illustration lionofjudah lion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alina Starovoitova

    Alina Starovoitova

    Madrid, Spain

    Real Estate Header Illustration through Cheil room woman tool technology internet futuristic header real estate city design blue vector flat concept colors texture illustration
    👀Life around us vase graphic design eyes 3d stillife pink design vector concept colors texture illustration
    Madrid🌙 mountains architecture moon madrid city pink art shapes geometry blue vector concept flat colors texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Manuel Rovira 😺🤘

    Manuel Rovira 😺🤘

    Madrid, Spain

    Swap 😺🤘 vuesax components design crypto ios application app dark mode cryptocurrency fluent interface minimal ux ui ethereum eth bitcoin btc exchange swap
    iconsax app design app interface components web freebie icon sert iconography uidesign ui uiux icondesign iconpack framework iconsax vuesax free ilustration icon icons
    Banexcoin Landing btc bitcoin website ux design ui design landingpage webdesign web homepage landing exchange prototype interaction animation design interface clean minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Victoria Fernández

    Victoria Fernández

    Madrid

    Brmm Brmm children car illustration
    A.school education app product illustration illustration
    Families family illustration
    • Illustration
  • Alfonso Fuentes

    Alfonso Fuentes

    Madrid, Spain

    Estrella matches typeface handlettering dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    Viviré project personal letters soul guitar music camaron flamenco typeface type dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    ¡Joder! psychedelic cover music handlettering letters typeface type design dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kos Q.

    Kos Q.

    Madrid

    gazpacho kawaii cute graphic illustrator design flat illustration
    Katamari (2) videogame fanart namco nintendo switch kawaii cute illustrator design flat illustration
    Katamari (1) illustrator fanart videogames switch namco nintendo kawaii cute design flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • jokinL

    jokinL

    Madrid, Spain

    Workouts android ios trainers trainer workout branding flat dailyui design challenge app ui
    Workouts ui uxui flat brand branding ux sports trainers trainee training gym app design workout
    Van tour ipad illustration affinity designer illustration flat illustration campervan camper camping camping van flatdesign flat california vw van
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Pablo Chico

    Pablo Chico

    Madrid

    Spiritual Narcissist clothing brand typography mark symbol logo design branding brand clothing brand logo clothing brand
    Vitah, branding and web design design branding brand logo web design web ux ui uidesigns uidesign women vitamins
    My own Portfolio web design logotype ux branding ui design portfolio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ludmila Hermida

    Ludmila Hermida

    Madrid, Spain

    Lingbe | Your statistics product design earns statistics progress bar cards card illustration tasks call lingbe ux mobile app ui design
    LingbeTasks translation button card languages question illustration lingbe app design tasks ux ui mobile
    Translation tool languages translator chat lingbe ux mobile ui design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Cecilia Erlich

    Cecilia Erlich

    Madrid

    Easy AE tutorial kinetic typography kinetic type kinetic typography art typogaphy type motiongfx motiondesign animation 2d motiontype animation kinetictypography kinetictype
    Vibrating Boundaries animation colors identity branding design typography color
    Form editorial art editorial design design vector identity branding typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design

