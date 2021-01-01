Hire freelance creative directors in Kraków

  • Michal Sambora

    Michal Sambora

    Cracow, Poland

    VUI Investment Wallet income blockchain balance card assistant voice payments portfolio bitcoin trading stock crypto invest vui
    3D Frosted Glass Credit Cards frosted template blur glass mockups fintech financial money payment figma translucent cash crypto cards credit 3d
    3D Virtual Cards Mockups blockchain bitcoin crypto cash blur translucent figma payment money template credit card financial fintech virtual mockups cards 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Szymon Dziukiewicz

    Szymon Dziukiewicz

    Cracow, Poland

    mindfulness UI dashboard web dashboard web app dashboard ui
    eBook rental mobile app ios flat mobile clean app ux design ui
    VR Experience Website design ui ux minimalism website webdesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Milosz Klimek

    Milosz Klimek

    Kraków, Poland

    Heapstatic! — Branding / Product Design fintech ux ui product design market stock design mobile app illustration typography logo branding
    Bower - Branding - Logotype lettering design identity brand typography branding logo
    :see_no_evil: :panda_face: / Symbol panda bear symbol panda sign icon illustration mark brand branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Mateusz Madura

    Mateusz Madura

    Katowice, Poland

    Atlantis Technology logo mobile flatdesign flat minimalistic usa softwarehouse agency motion graphics animation branding illustration webdesign poland design web ux ui website
    Atlantis Technology Case Study webdesigner webdevelopment webanimation animation customillustration agency minimalistic softwarehouse ui branding webdesign illustration design web website ux
    TIGERS 🐯 ui design logo design web rebranding branding visiontrust freelancer digitalagency asia tigers reference testimonial onepage landingpage ux ui webdesigner webdesign website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Tomasz Fiema

    Tomasz Fiema

    Cracow

    Digital Building Passport - Application digital passport buildings panel white dashboard gui webapp application ui figma stepwise design ux minimal
    Glass Card | Rebound stepwise graphic card branding glass card glass figma
    Digital Factory Passport - Landing Page minimal onepage minimalist agency landingpage onepager ui upwork digital chart data aftereffects factory figma animation webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Piotr Wojtczak

    Piotr Wojtczak

    Katowice, Poland

    Gnosis Safe - digital assets abstract explainer illustration motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    oasis.app hype video crypto seed phrase ethereum cryptocurrency bitcoin abstract explainer motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    Matcha - All tokens spiral particles cryptocurrency defi ethereum bitcoin tokens crypto video motion motion design after effects 3d animation 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • RonDesignLab

    RonDesignLab

    Krakow, Poland

    Smart Pool App - First Meet Interview control remote thermostat home automation iot smarthome app product design mobile interview onboarding swimmnig spa pool home house smart
    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    No specialties listed
  • Lina Leusenko

    Lina Leusenko

    Krakow, Poland

    Blog application: UI and Illustration design III ui design blog application blog app application messaging app message internet broadband wifi guy girl ui flat web character texture design vector illustration
    Broadband at Home tech blog blog illustration internet satellite broadband wifi flat web character texture design vector illustration
    Messaging paper plane girl boy communicate message tech tech blog blog message app messaging flat web character texture design vector illustration
    • Illustration
  • Pawel Granatowski

    Pawel Granatowski

    Kraków, Poland

    Amazon technology makingof explainer framebyframe fbf 3d blender cloud clouds sky motorbike motorcyle bike helicopter car cars
    camera making of cinema 4d 3d animation 3d art flat3d 2d 3d camera logo camera app camera icon making of camera
    Perfocal.com camera icon camera app texture explainer explainer 3d flat 3d cinema 4d cinema4d 3d photos photo camera
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Joanna Ostafin

    Joanna Ostafin

    Cracow, Poland

    TripAdvisor - redesign concept adventure tour mobile app guide menu trip planner restaurant mobile app redesign trip food travel tripadvisor
    Gdzie w niedziele? store shop route website map
    ProjectPeople.pl - new website or not? homepage typography white landing page website company portfolio
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Luke Pachytel

    Luke Pachytel

    Kraków, Poland

    Twitch – Mobile application black purple dark dashboard esports bits stream live results cards tab bar legends league g2 lol game esport twitch app ios
    Lime – Electric Scooters Experience Reimagined profile illustration tab fab location ui design escooter electric scooter coins quest tutorial map mobile gps navigation onboarding app ios
    #PosiłekDlaSeniora – Mobile app payment support mobile app ux avatars confirmation thanks covid cards dashboard ui app ios mobile covid-19 charity
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

