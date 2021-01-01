Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Kraków

  • Pawel Granatowski

    Pawel Granatowski

    Kraków, Poland

    Amazon technology makingof explainer framebyframe fbf 3d blender cloud clouds sky motorbike motorcyle bike helicopter car cars
    camera making of cinema 4d 3d animation 3d art flat3d 2d 3d camera logo camera app camera icon making of camera
    Perfocal.com camera icon camera app texture explainer explainer 3d flat 3d cinema 4d cinema4d 3d photos photo camera
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Giga Khurtsilava

    Giga Khurtsilava

    Kraków, Poland

    Designcast designcast podcast intro motion logo animation 2d logo reveal simple animation
    Sellx intro sales x 2d logo reveal logo animation sells
    Animated Vector Line Icons lottie premieum vector line after effects animated icons icons lottiefiles
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lina Leusenko

    Lina Leusenko

    Krakow, Poland

    Blog application: UI and Illustration design III ui design blog application blog app application messaging app message internet broadband wifi guy girl ui flat web character texture design vector illustration
    Broadband at Home tech blog blog illustration internet satellite broadband wifi flat web character texture design vector illustration
    Messaging paper plane girl boy communicate message tech tech blog blog message app messaging flat web character texture design vector illustration
    • Illustration
  • Michal Sambora

    Michal Sambora

    Cracow, Poland

    VUI Investment Wallet income blockchain balance card assistant voice payments portfolio bitcoin trading stock crypto invest vui
    3D Frosted Glass Credit Cards frosted template blur glass mockups fintech financial money payment figma translucent cash crypto cards credit 3d
    3D Virtual Cards Mockups blockchain bitcoin crypto cash blur translucent figma payment money template credit card financial fintech virtual mockups cards 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Luke Pachytel

    Luke Pachytel

    Kraków, Poland

    Twitch – Mobile application black purple dark dashboard esports bits stream live results cards tab bar legends league g2 lol game esport twitch app ios
    Lime – Electric Scooters Experience Reimagined profile illustration tab fab location ui design escooter electric scooter coins quest tutorial map mobile gps navigation onboarding app ios
    #PosiłekDlaSeniora – Mobile app payment support mobile app ux avatars confirmation thanks covid cards dashboard ui app ios mobile covid-19 charity
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Aga Jucha-Kasperczyk

    Aga Jucha-Kasperczyk

    Kraków, Poland

    Logo - Wytwórnia ciszy i spokoju animation logotype design typography branding logo
    Pastro recipes search design branding ux typography restaurant food uiux ui mobile
    Yoga training app pastel fitness sport concept ux mobile uiux ui app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • RonDesignLab

    RonDesignLab

    Krakow, Poland

    Smart Pool App - First Meet Interview control remote thermostat home automation iot smarthome app product design mobile interview onboarding swimmnig spa pool home house smart
    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
  • Chris Krupa

    Chris Krupa

    Cracow, Poland

    4Solar Desktop version electricity blur overlay bigsur ui power ai solar system solar panel solar energy graph stats dashboard renewable energy sun weather desktop
    Collection app app ui ios mobile clean 3d art buckets inspiration colorful blender blender3d shapes illustration 3d collection
    Solar Energy Monitor mobile app mobile weather sun renewable energy dashboard stats graph energy solar panel solar system ai power solar ui ios app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • AnimwoodStudio

    AnimwoodStudio

    Poland, Kraków

    Amazon technology makingof explainer framebyframe fbf 3d blender cloud clouds sky motorbike motorcyle bike helicopter car cars
    camera making of cinema 4d 3d animation 3d art flat3d 2d 3d camera logo camera app camera icon making of camera
    Perfocal.com camera icon camera app texture explainer explainer 3d flat 3d cinema 4d cinema4d 3d photos photo camera
  • Jennifer Dzieło

    Jennifer Dzieło

    Cracow, Poland

    Christmas Card 3d art mood lights animal maya snow reindeer winter christmas animation 3d
    Doggo dog character animation motion flat character vector moho animation 2d
    Baseball sport baseball baseball bat character animation moho flash vector animation 2d
    • Animation
  • Piotr Wojtczak

    Piotr Wojtczak

    Katowice, Poland

    Gnosis Safe - digital assets abstract explainer illustration motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    oasis.app hype video crypto seed phrase ethereum cryptocurrency bitcoin abstract explainer motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    Matcha - All tokens spiral particles cryptocurrency defi ethereum bitcoin tokens crypto video motion motion design after effects 3d animation 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

