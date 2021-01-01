Hire freelance designers in Poland

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,854 freelance designers in Poland available for hire

  • Julia Hanke

    Warsaw, Poland

    Be adventurous tripping mashrooms adventure forest girl 2d character design illustration
    Grow yourself illustration procreate girl women plants watering flow challenge dtiys flowers growth
    O - 36 days of type stretching stretch procreate strong girl power woman fitness workout yoga girl 2d character design illustration
    • Illustration
  • Igor Kozak

    Poland

    Lucas animation 3d render corona c4d 360-degree design character t-pose
    Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #4 render corona c4d 3d branding hero design character illustration 10clouds
    Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #3 ipad procreate sketches modeling c4d 3d character design character 10clouds stiilt
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Krzysztof Nowak

    Ruda Śląska, Poland

    Doodles people studio job machine fluid coffee squad team doodle work office illustration
    AE86 toyota machine cool parts workshop service old fix repair sticker car illustration
    Online Indignation article dirt desk emoji illustration editorial attack man computer storm web online
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mateusz Madura

    Katowice, Poland

    Atlantis Technology logo mobile flatdesign flat minimalistic usa softwarehouse agency motion graphics animation branding illustration webdesign poland design web ux ui website
    Atlantis Technology Case Study webdesigner webdevelopment webanimation animation customillustration agency minimalistic softwarehouse ui branding webdesign illustration design web website ux
    TIGERS 🐯 ui design logo design web rebranding branding visiontrust freelancer digitalagency asia tigers reference testimonial onepage landingpage ux ui webdesigner webdesign website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jacek Janiczak

    Poznań, Poland

    lOyalYoloVOyAge poster animation lettering illustration design
    Space Icons space icons graphic design ui
    🔺 animation illustration design logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Adam Kalin

    Warsaw, Poland

    ScatterSpoke Explainer Video video explainer web web app motion graphics motion motion design explainer video design animation visual design ui ux
    FitMate Landing Page website landing page mobile app training lifestyle health workout fitness app gym exercise fitness fit visual design app ux ui
    FitMate Delivery design system style guide flowchart flow chart workflow process flow diagram sitemap user flows mobile app app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • SAM JI

    Warsaw, Poland

    Portrait illustration portrait illustration portrait girl procreate illustrator illustration
    Michael samji illustrator procreate character design illustrator illustration
    Nora girl editorial illustration procreate character design illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Magdalena Koźlicka

    Warsaw

    Cyclist bicycle cyclist bike cycling
    Kate and Skiper friendship dogslovers friends dogsadoption rasowykundel doggo
    Hello Rome!
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Iryna Korshak

    Warsaw

    Women’s Day feminine feminism girls pink spring flowers illustration diversity strong womanhood leadership celebration day female womensday woman
    Happy 2021 stars vector festive gradient black sky illustration 2021 newyearseve newyear
    🦢🦅🦆 procreate photoshop bird illustration contrast light wings peace flying black white animal bird nature brush texture illustration
    • Illustration
  • 10Clouds

    Warsaw, Poland, Europe

    Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #4 render corona c4d 3d branding hero design character illustration 10clouds
    Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #3 ipad procreate sketches modeling c4d 3d character design character 10clouds stiilt
    Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #2 10clouds carsharing visual render c4d model t-pose illustration character design 3d
    • Web Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Product Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • widelab

    Poland

    Planner Dashboard - Web app dailyui page cards web minimal icon concept overview jira trello design app planner payments tasks ux ui widelab dashboard clean
    Vacation Planner - Desktop app onboarding builder cards interface minimal tool trello jira steps management tasks workspace ux ui app design page dashboard widelab clean
    Hiring App planning work shift cv hire calendar list search find finder job hiring website web widelab figma app ux ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

