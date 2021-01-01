Hire freelance mobile designers in Kraków

  • RonDesignLab

    RonDesignLab

    Krakow, Poland

    Smart Pool App - First Meet Interview control remote thermostat home automation iot smarthome app product design mobile interview onboarding swimmnig spa pool home house smart
    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    No specialties listed
  • Chris Krupa

    Chris Krupa

    Cracow, Poland

    4Solar Desktop version electricity blur overlay bigsur ui power ai solar system solar panel solar energy graph stats dashboard renewable energy sun weather desktop
    Collection app app ui ios mobile clean 3d art buckets inspiration colorful blender blender3d shapes illustration 3d collection
    Solar Energy Monitor mobile app mobile weather sun renewable energy dashboard stats graph energy solar panel solar system ai power solar ui ios app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Michal Sambora

    Michal Sambora

    Cracow, Poland

    VUI Investment Wallet income blockchain balance card assistant voice payments portfolio bitcoin trading stock crypto invest vui
    3D Frosted Glass Credit Cards frosted template blur glass mockups fintech financial money payment figma translucent cash crypto cards credit 3d
    3D Virtual Cards Mockups blockchain bitcoin crypto cash blur translucent figma payment money template credit card financial fintech virtual mockups cards 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nic Jablonski

    Nic Jablonski

    Cracow, Poland

    TravelBoss - Hotel search 🏨 hotel location pin software as a service web app design saas website hotel app hotel booking travel app web app semiflat studio semiflat b2b travel portal hotel search
    TravelBoss - Flight search 💺🏝 b2b b2b travel portal business travel b2b saas travel app booking app flight booking flight search web application semiflat studio semiflat saas app saas web design web app design
    TravelBoss - components 🧮 dropdown ui dropdown flight app flight search search bar commute saas cards card ui card design flight card input fields web application design web app design web app travel app travel saas saas components components semiflat studio semiflat
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Luke Pachytel

    Luke Pachytel

    Kraków, Poland

    Twitch – Mobile application black purple dark dashboard esports bits stream live results cards tab bar legends league g2 lol game esport twitch app ios
    Lime – Electric Scooters Experience Reimagined profile illustration tab fab location ui design escooter electric scooter coins quest tutorial map mobile gps navigation onboarding app ios
    #PosiłekDlaSeniora – Mobile app payment support mobile app ux avatars confirmation thanks covid cards dashboard ui app ios mobile covid-19 charity
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Szymon Dziukiewicz

    Szymon Dziukiewicz

    Cracow, Poland

    mindfulness UI dashboard web dashboard web app dashboard ui
    eBook rental mobile app ios flat mobile clean app ux design ui
    VR Experience Website design ui ux minimalism website webdesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Paulina Oparcik

    Paulina Oparcik

    Kraków, Poland

    Is everybody going crazy? - Web Article Concept article details page coronavirus covid19 sketch monochrome web minimal design ux ui
    CON CULTURA Web article editorial animation violet purple pink web minimal design ux ui
    MODELS App fashion models model asian pink mobile ui mobile design mobile app app minimal design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Miquido

    Miquido

    Kraków, Poland

    Travel App - Discover new places ui app design trip planner mobile
    AR Travel Guide japanese concept app red nature inspiration background minimal black and white green japan travel japan ui navigation
    Brainly - Tutoring App knowledge
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lexogrine

    Lexogrine

    Cracow, Poland

    mindfulness UI dashboard web dashboard web app dashboard ui
    eBook rental mobile app ios flat mobile clean app ux design ui
    VR Experience Website design ui ux minimalism website webdesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
    • Leadership
    • Illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Animation
  • Lina Leusenko

    Lina Leusenko

    Krakow, Poland

    Blog application: UI and Illustration design III ui design blog application blog app application messaging app message internet broadband wifi guy girl ui flat web character texture design vector illustration
    Broadband at Home tech blog blog illustration internet satellite broadband wifi flat web character texture design vector illustration
    Messaging paper plane girl boy communicate message tech tech blog blog message app messaging flat web character texture design vector illustration
    • Illustration
  • Mikołaj Gałęziowski 🌵

    Mikołaj Gałęziowski 🌵

    Cracow

    NFT Marketplace Concept App 🎨 design best design challenge ui ux daily ui user interface ui design ui blue pink purple holographic holo dark mode marketplace nft marketplace nft
    NFT Marketplace Concept App 🎨 design best design challenge ui ux daily ui user interface ui design ui blue purple pink holographic holo dark mode marketplace nft marketplace nft
    NFT Marketplace Concept App 🎨 blue purple dark mode pink design best design ui ux challenge daily ui user interface ui design ui digital art nft marketplace nft
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

