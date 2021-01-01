Hire freelance creative directors in Dublin
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 162 freelance creative directors in Dublin available for hire
-
Kieron Keenan
Dublin, Ireland.
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Aoife O'Dwyer
Dublin, Ireland
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Ai Power™
Dublin, Ireland
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Al Barry
Dublin, Ireland
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Jamie Ritchie
Dublin, Ireland
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Carla Soriani 💪
Dublin - Ireland
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
Ciaran.Design
Dublin, Ireland
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Davies Digital Design
Dublin, Ireland
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Dave Whyte
Dublin, Ireland
- Animation
-
Finwerk
Berlin | Dublin
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Kev Dunne
Dublin City, Ireland
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.