Hire freelance creative directors in Dublin

Viewing 11 out of 162 freelance creative directors in Dublin available for hire

  • Kieron Keenan

    Kieron Keenan

    Dublin, Ireland.

    Clubhouse Redesign! product design remote working remote tickets stories milestones epics jira github development project management user research feedback figma redesign cards menu navigation clubhouse
    Write On The Go collection filter share toolbar clubhouse document write collaboration team wiki
    Write Dark Mode 🌙 formatting editor ui ux clubhouse wiki collaboration write documents dark mode
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Aoife O'Dwyer

    Aoife O'Dwyer

    Dublin, Ireland

    Take Walks burgundy responsive mobile white green serif photography listing booking online ecommerce tourist tour walk exploring travel ui ux website
    CMO Stores UI retail online shop website design web delivery white blue red clean table specifications price cart product page ux ecommerce mobile ui
    Folens Modules yellow green blob ink scribble landing programme testimonial hero module visual ux ui website web education retail bookstore books folens
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ai Power™

    Ai Power™

    Dublin, Ireland

    Teams puzzle jigsaw collection shapes character illustration teams
    Montauk Point Light illustration architecture world house building lighthouse
    Meet the Mascots shapes monsters swag character branding brand mascot
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Al Barry

    Al Barry

    Dublin, Ireland

    City couple happy simple green purple cityscape city woman man procreate illustration couple
    Shopping Icons purple bag shopping bag cart shopping cart shopping house home small business shop box towel hanger laptop cards illustrator simple illustration iconset icons
    Accessibility Icons blind checklist tools documentation code education preceptive cognitive keyboard keyboard controls vision visual a11y accessibility iconography icon set icons illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jamie Ritchie

    Jamie Ritchie

    Dublin, Ireland

    Content Cards ux blog articles cards ui web
    Resource Library article blog marketing product ux ui
    Public profile, onboarding and settings ui ux settings profile editor profile cv product design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Carla Soriani 💪

    Carla Soriani 💪

    Dublin - Ireland

    Bubbly Mandala color colour bubble mandala design abstract vector illustrator photoshop lettering illustration
    Flor do Sertão colourful grandmother homanage luiz gonzaga nordeste northeast sertao mandala design vector illustrator photoshop illustration
    Poster Collection | Celebrating Londrina's 85 Anniversary diversity diverse colourful immigrants coffee city typography design vector letter illustrator photoshop lettering illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ciaran.Design

    Ciaran.Design

    Dublin, Ireland

    Call Centre App Concept design plans payments booking appointment booking appointment call-center dashboard web-app ui ux product-design
    Conjure - habit & rule builder conditional behaviour habits rules web-app web clean ux ui app product-design
    Conjure landing page color gradient landing landing page app ui design web-app product-design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Davies Digital Design

    Davies Digital Design

    Dublin, Ireland

    wtr | Monogram vector icon design identitiy monogram logo monogram typography branding logo flat brand
    Abstract poster art gradient poster flat design illustration
    G | Letter Form flat branding type typography identitiy minimal brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Dave Whyte

    Dave Whyte

    Dublin, Ireland

    Pulse sphere geometry motion processing gif
    Orb box motion processing gif
    Worm motion gif processing geometry
    • Animation
  • Finwerk

    Finwerk

    Berlin | Dublin

    Beg Capital Webdesign designer wolinger real minimalism clean simple web ux ui webdesig design
    Digital Banking Platform Responsive Transactions Screen banking fintech finance wallet interface ui ux finwerk crypto blockchain business product design clean web design web app branding interface design research
    Mining containers manufacturer service page business iot trading mining crypto landing website startup product web design web ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kev Dunne

    Kev Dunne

    Dublin City, Ireland

    VibrisPro > Smart bike gloves app branding datavisualization map ui mobile app wearable tech wearables user interface
    Health data tracking health care ui ux data visualization ui healthcare app connected health user interface
    Logo designs identity design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

