Hire freelance designers in Ireland

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 246 freelance designers in Ireland available for hire

  • Ai Power™

    Ai Power™

    Dublin, Ireland

    Teams puzzle jigsaw collection shapes character illustration teams
    Montauk Point Light illustration architecture world house building lighthouse
    Meet the Mascots shapes monsters swag character branding brand mascot
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Arun

    Arun

    Ireland

    Pose detection concept chrome exercise chrome extension gif ai fitness app fitness
    Cashflow manager interaction money app finances financial finance app banking ux banking credit credit card fintech finance
    Download loan agreement interaction folder gif document animation folder folder animation document loan agreement loan loan application bank fintech finance dashboard card animation minimal freebie animated ux ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Al Barry

    Al Barry

    Dublin, Ireland

    City couple happy simple green purple cityscape city woman man procreate illustration couple
    Shopping Icons purple bag shopping bag cart shopping cart shopping house home small business shop box towel hanger laptop cards illustrator simple illustration iconset icons
    Accessibility Icons blind checklist tools documentation code education preceptive cognitive keyboard keyboard controls vision visual a11y accessibility iconography icon set icons illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jamie Ritchie

    Jamie Ritchie

    Dublin, Ireland

    Content Cards ux blog articles cards ui web
    Resource Library article blog marketing product ux ui
    Public profile, onboarding and settings ui ux settings profile editor profile cv product design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ciaran.Design

    Ciaran.Design

    Dublin, Ireland

    Call Centre App Concept design plans payments booking appointment booking appointment call-center dashboard web-app ui ux product-design
    Conjure - habit & rule builder conditional behaviour habits rules web-app web clean ux ui app product-design
    Conjure landing page color gradient landing landing page app ui design web-app product-design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kieron Keenan

    Kieron Keenan

    Dublin, Ireland.

    Clubhouse Redesign! product design remote working remote tickets stories milestones epics jira github development project management user research feedback figma redesign cards menu navigation clubhouse
    Write On The Go collection filter share toolbar clubhouse document write collaboration team wiki
    Write Dark Mode 🌙 formatting editor ui ux clubhouse wiki collaboration write documents dark mode
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dave Whyte

    Dave Whyte

    Dublin, Ireland

    Pulse sphere geometry motion processing gif
    Orb box motion processing gif
    Worm motion gif processing geometry
    • Animation
  • Finwerk

    Finwerk

    Berlin | Dublin

    Beg Capital Webdesign designer wolinger real minimalism clean simple web ux ui webdesig design
    Digital Banking Platform Responsive Transactions Screen banking fintech finance wallet interface ui ux finwerk crypto blockchain business product design clean web design web app branding interface design research
    Mining containers manufacturer service page business iot trading mining crypto landing website startup product web design web ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aoife O'Dwyer

    Aoife O'Dwyer

    Dublin, Ireland

    Take Walks burgundy responsive mobile white green serif photography listing booking online ecommerce tourist tour walk exploring travel ui ux website
    CMO Stores UI retail online shop website design web delivery white blue red clean table specifications price cart product page ux ecommerce mobile ui
    Folens Modules yellow green blob ink scribble landing programme testimonial hero module visual ux ui website web education retail bookstore books folens
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Laura Iorgulescu

    Laura Iorgulescu

    dublin

    Fallon and fern procreate art flat design flat illustration illustration design illustration art fallon fern flowers red poster a day poster art illustration poster
    imagine digital painting digital illustration abstract typography procreate art illustration art flowers illustration design colors illustration
    Fashion illustration portrait face watercolors digital illustration digital painting abstract procreate art fashion brand fashion illustration art design colors illustration
    • Illustration
  • Shane Doyle

    Shane Doyle

    Ireland

    Danger Modal modals modal box flat simple design app minimal ux ui delete danger modal
    Side Navs for Reviewr simple clean branding logo design app minimal web design uxdesign ui ux side menu sidebar nav
    Banner ad for Reviewr - our take on Jason's awesome shot website minimal advertisement ads design banner design ads ad design banner ads clean banners web logo flat design branding ui app advertising
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.