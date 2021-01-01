Hire freelance illustrators in Dublin

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 162 freelance illustrators in Dublin available for hire

  • Ai Power™

    Ai Power™

    Dublin, Ireland

    Teams puzzle jigsaw collection shapes character illustration teams
    Montauk Point Light illustration architecture world house building lighthouse
    Meet the Mascots shapes monsters swag character branding brand mascot
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Al Barry

    Al Barry

    Dublin, Ireland

    City couple happy simple green purple cityscape city woman man procreate illustration couple
    Shopping Icons purple bag shopping bag cart shopping cart shopping house home small business shop box towel hanger laptop cards illustrator simple illustration iconset icons
    Accessibility Icons blind checklist tools documentation code education preceptive cognitive keyboard keyboard controls vision visual a11y accessibility iconography icon set icons illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Laura Iorgulescu

    Laura Iorgulescu

    dublin

    Fallon and fern procreate art flat design flat illustration illustration design illustration art fallon fern flowers red poster a day poster art illustration poster
    imagine digital painting digital illustration abstract typography procreate art illustration art flowers illustration design colors illustration
    Fashion illustration portrait face watercolors digital illustration digital painting abstract procreate art fashion brand fashion illustration art design colors illustration
    • Illustration
  • Aoife O'Dwyer

    Aoife O'Dwyer

    Dublin, Ireland

    Take Walks burgundy responsive mobile white green serif photography listing booking online ecommerce tourist tour walk exploring travel ui ux website
    CMO Stores UI retail online shop website design web delivery white blue red clean table specifications price cart product page ux ecommerce mobile ui
    Folens Modules yellow green blob ink scribble landing programme testimonial hero module visual ux ui website web education retail bookstore books folens
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kieron Keenan

    Kieron Keenan

    Dublin, Ireland.

    Clubhouse Redesign! product design remote working remote tickets stories milestones epics jira github development project management user research feedback figma redesign cards menu navigation clubhouse
    Write On The Go collection filter share toolbar clubhouse document write collaboration team wiki
    Write Dark Mode 🌙 formatting editor ui ux clubhouse wiki collaboration write documents dark mode
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jamie Ritchie

    Jamie Ritchie

    Dublin, Ireland

    Content Cards ux blog articles cards ui web
    Resource Library article blog marketing product ux ui
    Public profile, onboarding and settings ui ux settings profile editor profile cv product design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anna Wanicka

    Anna Wanicka

    Dublin, Ireland

    Blair woman characterdesign girl character concept concept art character art visual development cartoon girl drawing illustration
    Princess Mononoke girl characters character concept woman character design character art cartoon girl drawing challenge warrior illustration mononoke
    Sleepy girl woman characters design character design cartoon concept art girl drawing visual development illustration
    • Illustration
  • Ciaran.Design

    Ciaran.Design

    Dublin, Ireland

    Call Centre App Concept design plans payments booking appointment booking appointment call-center dashboard web-app ui ux product-design
    Conjure - habit & rule builder conditional behaviour habits rules web-app web clean ux ui app product-design
    Conjure landing page color gradient landing landing page app ui design web-app product-design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Claire Jakstas

    Claire Jakstas

    Dublin

    UI UX Design | Astrology App | Cosmic AF illustrator stars moon astrology cosmic magic app design brand design brand identity branding ui ux uiux
    Celestial Twins psychedelic art twins digital illustrator illustration art design illustration digital art sacred geometry
    Mystical Eye Animation animated gif symbols magic mystical cosmic after effects animated logo animated eye motion graphics animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dave Whyte

    Dave Whyte

    Dublin, Ireland

    Pulse sphere geometry motion processing gif
    Orb box motion processing gif
    Worm motion gif processing geometry
    • Animation
  • Seán Halpin

    Seán Halpin

    Dublin

    Portfolio homepage design portfolio
    Jeffsum. there it is fun lorem ipsum jeffsum jeff goldblum jeff
    Help Scout for Android inbox help desk mobile app help scout android
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.