Harrison Croft

  1. Astir Cannabis Co. Logotype cannabis branding cbd cannabis logotype agency logo design creative direction branding
    View Astir Cannabis Co. Logotype
    Astir Cannabis Co. Logotype
  2. Astir Symbol cannabis icon cannabis logo cbd cannabis symbol icon agency design creative direction branding logo
    View Astir Symbol
    Astir Symbol
  3. Astir Cannabis Co. cannabis branding cbd cannabis logo design creative direction branding
    View Astir Cannabis Co.
    Astir Cannabis Co.
  4. Astir Cannabis Co. cannabis branding cbd cannabis logo design logo agency creative direction brand identity design branding
    View Astir Cannabis Co.
    Astir Cannabis Co.
  5. Westside Barbell History strength training strength brand extension web design
    View Westside Barbell History
    Westside Barbell History
  6. Westside Barbell Homepage strength training strength brand extension branding web design
    View Westside Barbell Homepage
    Westside Barbell Homepage
  7. Westside Barbell Homepage Design strength training strength weightlifting barbells brand extension branding web design
    Shot Link
    View Westside Barbell Homepage Design
    Westside Barbell Homepage Design
  8. Howling Doodle Milk Stout Beer Can beer can illustration logo agency design creative direction branding
    View Howling Doodle Milk Stout Beer Can
    Howling Doodle Milk Stout Beer Can
  9. UON Integration 3d render adobe dimension 3d minimal art direction illustration agency design creative direction web design branding
    View UON Integration 3d
    UON Integration 3d
  10. EBizCharge Poster poster art direction illustration agency logo design creative direction branding
    View EBizCharge Poster
    EBizCharge Poster
  11. M3 Design Blue Goji Case Study ui typography minimal art direction animation agency design creative direction web design
    View M3 Design Blue Goji Case Study
    M3 Design Blue Goji Case Study
  12. M3 Design About Pages typography ui ux minimal art direction animation agency design creative direction web design
    View M3 Design About Pages
    M3 Design About Pages
  13. M3 Design Case Study Index ui ux typography minimal art direction animation agency design creative direction web design
    View M3 Design Case Study Index
    M3 Design Case Study Index
  14. M3Design AOF Detail typography animation ux art direction agency design creative direction web design
    Shot Link
    View M3Design AOF Detail
    M3Design AOF Detail
  15. Ad Results Media V2 Internal pages agency web design creative direction
    View Ad Results Media V2 Internal pages
    Ad Results Media V2 Internal pages
  16. Ad Results Media V2 design agency particles podcast creative direction ux ui design web design
    View Ad Results Media V2
    Ad Results Media V2
  17. Ad Results Media v2 creative direction ux ui design ui interaction animation web design
    Shot Link
    View Ad Results Media v2
    Ad Results Media v2
  18. Cannuka Homepage agency branding art direction creative direction digital skincare cannabis cbd web design
    View Cannuka Homepage
    Cannuka Homepage
  19. EBizCharge Brand Guide identity system brand guide brand guidelines agency design creative direction logo icon branding
    View EBizCharge Brand Guide
    EBizCharge Brand Guide
  20. EBiz App Icon agency identity design branding gradient icon app icon
    View EBiz App Icon
    EBiz App Icon
  21. ISA Badge annual report illustration minimal line art vector design badge
    View ISA Badge
    ISA Badge
  22. UON New Site! branding creative direction prototype animation agency web deisgn
    Shot Link
    View UON New Site!
    UON New Site!
  23. Chef Luciano Nogos restaurant branding typogaphy chicken identity logo design branding
    View Chef Luciano Nogos
    Chef Luciano Nogos
  24. Bc 2 business cards design creative direction icon logo branding
    View Bc 2
    Bc 2
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Harrison Croft