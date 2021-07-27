Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Harrison Croft
UnitOneNine

Pait Group Stationery Suite

Harrison Croft
UnitOneNine
Harrison Croft for UnitOneNine
Pait Group Stationery Suite making microsoft look good gradient envelope pin design button letterhead stationery suite brand system brand identity agency logo design creative direction branding
IMO the pins win in this one. Extra smooth.

New brand identity system for Pait Group. They provide high-touch and specialized Microsoft 356 and SharePoint solutions for enterprise companies.

UnitOneNine
UnitOneNine
