Stylitics.com Technology Dark UI

We broke the design system into two parts to express each side of the business. The first side is the fashion-forward, brand-facing side with a light UI. The second was a dark UI for the platform and technology side of the business.
Stylitics is an outfitting technology platform that powers shoppable content and experiences for the world’s leading retailers.
