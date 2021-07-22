Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Harrison Croft
UnitOneNine

Pait Group System Exploration

Harrison Croft
UnitOneNine
Harrison Croft for UnitOneNine
Hire Us
  • Save
Pait Group System Exploration identity system vector noise gradient agency logo web design design creative direction branding
Download color palette

We used a minimal palette - like black and white with one accent minimal, but used a system of gradients to create the brand system and add color. A little bit different take but it's been a lot of fun to play with as it develops.

UnitOneNine
UnitOneNine
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UnitOneNine

View profile
    • Like