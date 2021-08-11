Harrison Croft

Stylitics.com Process Dark UI

We broke the design system into two parts to express each side of the business. The first side is the fashion-forward, brand-facing side with a light UI. The second was a dark UI for the platform and technology side of the business.

Stylitics is an outfitting technology platform that powers shoppable content and experiences for the world’s leading retailers.

Check out the live site Here

