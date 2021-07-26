Harrison Croft
UnitOneNine

Pait Group Business Cards

Harrison Croft
UnitOneNine
Harrison Croft for UnitOneNine
Hire Us
  • Save
Pait Group Business Cards brand system brand identity business card agency logo design creative direction branding
Pait Group Business Cards brand system brand identity business card agency logo design creative direction branding
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 10-1.png
  2. Dribbble 11-1.png

The business cards ended up being the perfect way to show the duality of the system. On one side you've got black and white, interesting play with type, all business... the other side is color explosion. We printed these with a pearl coat on the gradient to really make 'em sparkle.

UnitOneNine
UnitOneNine
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UnitOneNine

View profile
    • Like