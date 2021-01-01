Web Designers in Atlanta, GA for hire
Santiago AlonsoPro
Atlanta, GA • $90-100k (USD)
About Santiago Alonso
Santiago Alonso is a designer based in Atlanta focused on product design and creative direction for startups and technology companies. For the past eight years Santiago has developed digital products and services for a wide range of clients, helping teams build and launch products with real purpose and value.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- design
- design systems
- ecommerce
- editorial design
- figma
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- startups
- strategy
- typography
- ui
- user research
- ux
John HowardPro
Atlanta • $100-110k (USD)
About John Howard
UX/UI designer out of Atlanta. Founder of Black Airplane and Slingshot. Clients - Coca Cola, Gas South, The End It Movement, McDonalds, SeatGeek & more!
Work History
-
VP of Design @ Blackairplane
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- ios design
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Michael DiCristina
Atlanta, GA • $110-120k (USD)
About Michael DiCristina
Associate Creative Director at Goods & Services.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Son&Sons
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- print design
- web design
Andrew LawandusPro
Atlanta, GA • $140-150k (USD)
About Andrew Lawandus
Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA.
Work History
-
Senior Design Director @ One-Two
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
SCAD
BFA
2014
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- printmaking
- research and development
- visual design