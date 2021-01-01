Hire illustrators in Atlanta, GA

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 259 illustrators in Atlanta, GA available for hire

  • Michael DiCristina

    Michael DiCristina

    Atlanta, GA

    Plum Carpet logotype carpet startup brand logo brand identity branding wordmark logotype
    Plum Carpet posters logotype logo carpet brand branding posters brand identity
    Plum Carpet business cards wordmark logotype logo print design business card
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Santiago Alonso

    Santiago Alonso

    Atlanta, Georgia

    Memo nft crypto user users music player iphone ui social wave podcast note voice audio app
    Who are you shopping for? purchase products consumer blue cards ui app ios finance fintech installments payments
    Get more business dashboad crm events booking payments ios mockup white website page landing small business gosite
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • John Howard

    John Howard

    Atlanta

    Unused project for Coca Cola drink bottle branding uxui ux ios animation onboarding app coke coca cola
    Hey Thunderbird! New brand reveal. hey thunderbird bird design branding brand mark logo
    The new First Look curriculum site! website design ministry church website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dillan Powell

    Dillan Powell

    Atlanta, GA

    Strike Team Echo logo design team strike echo coding dev airplane flying air force military patch pin badge brand identity logo
    Raisegiving Rebrand ui vector design identity icon charity fundraising organization platform nonprofit giving raise gradient branding mark rebrand logo
    Big Tall Cactus national park cowboy retro vintage denim charm enael western logo pin cactus
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jared Erickson

    Jared Erickson

    Atlanta, Ga

    Edison Electric bike co shirts bicycle tshirt tee shirt shirtdesign shirt
    Stay away vintage art illustration
    look twice lettering motorcycles eyeballs illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Joe Montefusco

    Joe Montefusco

    Atlanta, GA

    Impostor Syndrome Book Collaboration collaboration print impostor syndrome impostor texture design illustration book mailchimp
    Impostor Syndrome Book Cover editorial design books oh so shiny shiny black paper black black foil black on black foil imposter syndrome book cover book mailchimp syndrome impostor
    Going Through It ⚡️ podcast logo title texture integrity pull push fire flames tension interview ann friedman podcast
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Tyler Merritt

    Tyler Merritt

    ATL > DEN

    2020 - The Office (RIP) glitch static tv netflix prison mike the office new year 2020 digital glitch art photoshop illustration
    Always Creepin denver vector mascot skull reaper coffee badge graphic design drawing illustration icon logo
    Torch & Grain - Branding ampersand georgia monogram badge woodworking brand identity vintage graphic design design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Brianna Goral

    Brianna Goral

    Atlanta, Georgia

    Ecliptic Circle adobe illustrator design branding logo ecliptic witch illustration drawing line continuous contour contour
    Hog Holler digital logo vector traditional tattoo pig branding procreate adobe illustrator drawing design illustration
    Fossil and Hide Rebranding symmetrical floral flower victorian logo branding vector digital adobe illustrator drawing design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Roy Handy

    Roy Handy

    Atlanta, GA

    Nola Food Icons coffee cup coffee pastry donut day smoothie daquiri gumbo food illustration food and drink beignet sandwich poboy icons food new orleans
    Luxury Pups pink illustration atlanta puppies fluffy poodle burgundy rose gold grooming puppy dogs
    EightyVibe Artist Vinyl media vinyl wrap hiphop peach vibe retro vintage slideshow album album art music vinyl atlanta
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Daissy Designs

    Daissy Designs

    Atlanta, GA

    VOTE 2020 - Enamel Pin + Sticker vote usa type riseupshowupunite designfordemocracy designforchange sticker enamelpin daissydesigns
    VOTE 2020 - Art of Voting Early vote usa type riseupshowupunite designfordemocracy designforchange daissydesigns
    Vote 2020 daissydesigns riseup designforchange designfordemocracy type usa vote
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UX Design / Research
  • Port Design Company

    Port Design Company

    Atlanta, Georgia

    Mamba Day 8.24 vector design branding sports typography logo basketball logo basketball mambaday mambamentaility mamba kobe bryant kobe
    Arnold sports design branding smiley face smiley sports logo design logo
    New Website is LIVE! branding website new website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.