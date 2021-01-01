Hire creative directors

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 10,000 + creative directors available for hire

  • Slava Kornilov

    Slava Kornilov

    San Francisco

    Presence TV 3d cinema 4d video animation apple tv ui white fitness sport ios tv apple
    Camera publication social product store app editing editor video nba basketball sport iphone ios interface
    Video Reply look animation motion c4d cinema 4d fashion ui fonts text iphone ios interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • RD UX/UI

    RD UX/UI

    Los Angeles, California

    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    Fitness App - Running Tracker rondesign jogging cardio training exercise marathon runners workout runner mobile app tracker fitness sport running run
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ghani Pradita

    Ghani Pradita

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack free 3d blender community figma kit pack illustrations design icons illustration
    Health Journal Dashboard journal doctor medical health chart graph graphic stats design cards icons illustration web dashboard
    Intermittent Fasting Tracker App treatment workout chart glass glassmorphism gradient graph stats fasting health cards dashboard mobile app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    My Work Landing Page personal branding ux agency agency website studio service app digital marketing creativedesign uiux branding design website landing page ui
    Application of Time Discipline list meeting task management calender ios productivity app to do list ux mobile time shedule design clean app ui
    Architecture Landing Page interior property art engineers home page ux architectural architecture branding design web design clean website landing page homepage app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Matt Pamer

    Matt Pamer

    Portland, OR

    Workflow design illustration pattern type collage texture geometry layout
    Inspiration Poster geometry design illustration type collage layout
    Digital Security geometry design illustration collage texture layout
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Niclas Ernst

    Niclas Ernst

    Berlin

    Configure Chart software application app web hiring interface complex config data crm product ui ux chart
    Website Assets design website illustration ui web mobile app management customer relationships crm permissions table mobile
    Features cards icons illustration section feature section website web customer relationship management management contacts crm spot illustrations features
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Los Angeles, CA

    DC Corner Box Designs - Superman comics superheroes corner box vector character design design illustration dc comics superman
    RIP Richard Donner cartoon design drawing vector character design illustration
    Samurai Black + Red cartoon network japan sumi design cartoon vector character design illustration ill samurai jack
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Andrew Baygulov

    Andrew Baygulov

    San Francisco, CA

    Maurice editorial photography animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    Revølve Case Studies logo branding casestudy webpage webdesign website web
    Mjøsa splashpage animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kemonn 🔥

    Kemonn 🔥

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Brenslá - Outstanding digital design from around the world event news stories portfolio cases media work art collective creative studio agency digital landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    Morvo - Music Player Website track discover listening songs playlist player music app dark glow gradient clean card landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    Diabetics BuyBack - Branding color guide circle geometry card logogrid logogram logo design clean presentation guidebook brand guideline brand identity brand design minimalist rebranding brand logo branding simple design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rovane Durso

    Rovane Durso

    Los Angeles, CA

    SendMoney Bank Investing finance app ui design uidesign uiux robots money management money transfer banking app bank fintech analytics dashboard interface design ui
    Send Money money transfer finance app finance robots money app money banking fintech iphone design ui
    Relay credit financial app financial fintess ios iphone analytics dashboard design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Stan

    Stan

    Barcelona, Spain

    Wallet - Onboarding icons payments bounce wallet balance cards after effect animation onboarding schedule crypto dtail studio illustration ae app interaction design ux ui onboarding illustration
    MAD - Wallet & Awards app design app transactions invoices award wallet taxi app interface interaction ux ui
    MAD - App Dashboard flow campaign schedule app calendar interface mobile apps car advertisement design taxi app mobile app ai ux ui data interaction dashboard event application design app dtail studio
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.