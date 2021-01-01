Hire motion graphics designers

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Tigran Manukyan

    Armenia,Yerevan

    Fish motion design motion graphics render cinema 4d 3d c4d fish animation fish 3d 3d character animation 3d character ui logo design after effects loop illustration character 2d gif animation
    Crypto Chip design loop isometric animation isometric illustration isometric glow 2d animation 3d animation nft etherium crypto cinema 4d after effects gif animation
    mobile typography 3d modeling cinema 4d c4d illustration 2d 3d artwork 3d artist 3d art motion design mobile typography mobile animation iphone 3d 3d animation 3d ui logo after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Matthew Jedrzejewski

    Warsaw, Poland

    Cloth exploration branding design motion design loop motion after effects octane render 3d c4d houdini animation
    First Man loop motion illustration design 2.5d after effects motion design parallax 2d animation
    Charlotte Art Exhibition branding gradient app web ux ui after effects motiondesign motion c4d octane 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yup Nguyen

    HCM, Vietnam

    Tour de Freelance - iconAnimation olympic tokyo olympic road bike cycling icon animation minimal icon character motion illustration after effects animation
    Curated - How it works micro-animation pin map check walkthrough onboarding ux icon animation shopping hand motion ui icon illustration after effects animation
    Promote 👨‍💻 motion empty state marketing social sharing promote share ui icon character illustration after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Piotr Wojtczak

    Katowice, Poland

    Gnosis Safe - digital assets abstract explainer illustration motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    oasis.app hype video crypto seed phrase ethereum cryptocurrency bitcoin abstract explainer motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    Matcha - All tokens spiral particles cryptocurrency defi ethereum bitcoin tokens crypto video motion motion design after effects 3d animation 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Eugene Machiavelli

    Redmond, WA

    Money Transferring App Concept bank app investment stocks banking user interface mobile design finance app banking app fintech finance financial app
    Cosplay Platform Website motion graphics ui design animation interaction website transition cosplay platform transition illustration web design website animation
    Logo Animation for a Startup Mentorship Platform motion graphic design shakuro visual identity identity brand logo design animated illustration motion graphics logo branding design ux interaction ui transition motion design animation
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Permadi Satria Dewanto

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Mipik - Online Shop Landing Page clothes trending fashion women ecommerce shopping shop online shop website web design uiux design landing page uidesign motion graphics graphic design animation ui
    Permanukan - Pets Landing Page Eksploration interaction graphic design animal conservation animals bird pets uiux website web design ui design branding header after effects landing page animation ui
    Currency - Landing Page Exploration online money changer credit card bank currency money card uiux website web design ui design branding design motion graphics header illustration landing page animation ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara

    México

    Thomas Alva Edison toonboom mograph edison light bulb 2d animation loop character 2d animation
    TO BE REMEMBERED: Concept Art photoshop desert sphinx egypt illustration 2d animation animation
    AnimaGIF illustration toonboom 2d animation loop character 3d motion graphics graphic design animation
    • Animation
  • Mantas Bačiuška

    Druskininkai, Lithuania

    Booksview Logo Animation branding books motion illustration logo mograph design animated after effects gif animation
    BLON Logo Animation design branding motion logo mograph ae animated after effects gif animation
    Coffee Preloader Animation motion loading logo coffee mograph preloader design animated after effects gif animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Slava Kornilov

    San Francisco

    Presence TV 3d cinema 4d video animation apple tv ui white fitness sport ios tv apple
    Camera publication social product store app editing editor video nba basketball sport iphone ios interface
    Video Reply look animation motion c4d cinema 4d fashion ui fonts text iphone ios interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Adrian Campagnolle

    Bordeaux

    Google Packages character animation character boat logo beach football kid ball brand animation brand illustration 2d animations motion design animation google design google
    Google Hotels flamingo illustration design brand design brand animation after effects motion design 2d google design character animation animation hotels google hotels google
    Google flights 2danimation after effects motion graphics 2d google flights google brand animation brand after effects plane character character animation
    • Animation
  • David Kovalev ◒

    Sarasota, FL

    Earth Wallet Landing earth globe bank brand coins wallet btc blockchain crypto illustration ui web branding unfold logo design website landing
    Hyper website ui soft3d style glow 3d illustration bolt lighting bolt lighting logo hyper design web websites website brand branding design branding landing
    Luck Bike Brand agency branding agency unfold yellow redesign wheels rio brazil branding design branding logo pattern photos text spokes wheel clover lucky bike luck
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

