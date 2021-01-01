Hire creative directors in Atlanta, GA

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 259 creative directors in Atlanta, GA available for hire

  • Dillan Powell

    Dillan Powell

    Atlanta, GA

    Strike Team Echo logo design team strike echo coding dev airplane flying air force military patch pin badge brand identity logo
    Raisegiving Rebrand ui vector design identity icon charity fundraising organization platform nonprofit giving raise gradient branding mark rebrand logo
    Big Tall Cactus national park cowboy retro vintage denim charm enael western logo pin cactus
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jared Erickson

    Jared Erickson

    Atlanta, Ga

    Edison Electric bike co shirts bicycle tshirt tee shirt shirtdesign shirt
    Stay away vintage art illustration
    look twice lettering motorcycles eyeballs illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Joe Montefusco

    Joe Montefusco

    Atlanta, GA

    Impostor Syndrome Book Collaboration collaboration print impostor syndrome impostor texture design illustration book mailchimp
    Impostor Syndrome Book Cover editorial design books oh so shiny shiny black paper black black foil black on black foil imposter syndrome book cover book mailchimp syndrome impostor
    Going Through It ⚡️ podcast logo title texture integrity pull push fire flames tension interview ann friedman podcast
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Santiago Alonso

    Santiago Alonso

    Atlanta, Georgia

    Memo nft crypto user users music player iphone ui social wave podcast note voice audio app
    Who are you shopping for? purchase products consumer blue cards ui app ios finance fintech installments payments
    Get more business dashboad crm events booking payments ios mockup white website page landing small business gosite
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Keith Greenstein

    Keith Greenstein

    Atlanta, GA

    Sub Zero Subs submarine food truck sandwich sub ice cream
    DDL logo typedesign type logo
    Heart of Education monogram logo heart
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Michael DiCristina

    Michael DiCristina

    Atlanta, GA

    Plum Carpet logotype carpet startup brand logo brand identity branding wordmark logotype
    Plum Carpet posters logotype logo carpet brand branding posters brand identity
    Plum Carpet business cards wordmark logotype logo print design business card
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Michael Gluzman

    Michael Gluzman

    Atlanta, GA

    Tally Logo hunt tallyho tally dog star crypto hound branding illustration brand mark identity logo
    Tally Ho branding star pointer hound dog illustration brand mark identity logo
    M&A Wedding Invites and RSVP invitation foil stamp flower letterpress print rsvp wedding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • John Howard

    John Howard

    Atlanta

    Unused project for Coca Cola drink bottle branding uxui ux ios animation onboarding app coke coca cola
    Hey Thunderbird! New brand reveal. hey thunderbird bird design branding brand mark logo
    The new First Look curriculum site! website design ministry church website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ali Adams

    Ali Adams

    Atlanta, GA

    Self Puzzle solve hard confused design lips mouth ear nose eye growth self puzzle vector illustration ali adams
    TV Network Rebrand Concept digital illustration hawks rockets ali adams design branding tv app tv show rebrand tv snoop dogg basketball james harden sports
    KITH BOX LOGO CONCEPT chrome gold slab serif lettering typography illustration logotype fashion streetwear design branding ali adams logo design logo kith
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Bryan Lewis

    Bryan Lewis

    Atlanta, GA

    Just a warm cozy castle render scene warm blender3d blender 3d castle 3d art
    Just your standard spaceship corridor hard surface modeling hard surface scene metal spaceship space blender 3d blender3d blender 3d art 3d
    Battlefield - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate video game level battlefield smash bros ultimate super smash bros smash bros smash blender 3d blender 3d art 3d artist 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • TJ Kohli

    TJ Kohli

    Atlanta

    PicLab Logo
    Merlin indigo dark web website education conferences keynotes events app meeting app events meetings
    Bravura Web Design classy minimal modern crystal brass knob lever handle sofa premium luxury hardware door web design web ui website website design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.