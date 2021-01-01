  1. Make payment and rate the service - Helpify App review rating ios app ui design app design product design reviews and rating screen make payment screen on demand service app uber for x ux dailyui app minimal ui flat design
  2. Service and job tracking - Helpify App (On-demand service app) on demand service app map design time tracking work tracking product design tracking uber for x ux dailyui app minimal ui flat design
  3. Confirm Booking - Helpify (On demand service app) uber for x payment screen booking page ios app app design product design review ui payment ui ux dailyui app ui minimal flat design
  4. Add your address - Helpify App (On-demand service app) ios app design uber for x uidesign product design location ui address ui ux dailyui app minimal ui flat design
  5. Schedule your service - Helpify App (On-demand service app) ios app design product design ui design on demand service app uber for x date and time picker ui schedule ui ux dailyui app minimal ui flat design
  6. Helpify app (On-demand service app) - Explain the scope of work ios app minimal app ux design book a professional uber for x product design ui design dailyui ux ui flat design
  7. Homescreen - Helpify app (On-demand service app) search ui service app product design uber for x uidesign ondemand service app homescreen dailyui minimal flat ux app ui design
  8. Login and Sign Up screens - Helpify (On demand service app) minimal login ui create account ui login signup screen login screen uber for x ios app uiuix app ux dailyui ui flat design
  9. Helpify - An on-demand service app UI/UX Design on demand service app product design dailyui gig app book a service service app app minimal appdesign uidesign uber for x ondemand service app ux ui design
  10. iPhone In-display Fingerprint/Touch ID Concept Interaction protopie app design ios design interactiondesign iphone unlock animation ux uiux app ios ui ui product design motion design motion interaction in-display fingerprint touch id ios iphone design
  11. DJI Homepage UI Redesign Concept page transition uiux homepage hero section redesign awwwards concept website design webdesign dailyui typography minimal flat ui design web video drone website dji
  12. 3D 360° Card Rotate - UI Interaction protopie ui interaction uiux fintech app fintech card credit card bank app animated interaction design motion design animation app minimal ui flat design
  13. On-demand Movie Streaming App - Swipe 3.0 swiping swipe interaction interaction motion design motion tv show movie ondemand netflix movie app swipe animation uiux dailyui app minimal ui flat design
  14. On-demand Movie Streaming App - Swipe 2.0 cards product design motion movie app movie swipe interaction swipe netflix on demand ondemand uiux animation app minimal ui flat design
  15. On-demand Movie Streaming App - Swipe 1.0 card swipe interaction design ui ux tv show movie movie app netflix motion animation protopie uiux app minimal ui flat design
  16. On-demand Movie Streaming App - Explore Screen card home screen ios mobile typography uiux clean ui movie app ondemand tv show movie app minimal ui flat design
  17. 3d Card Flip Interaction - Experiment figma card flip animation banking app card interactions animation design app uiux flat minimal design uianimation ui animation protopie
  18. Fake 3D Donut #MadeWithBlender minimalistic minimalism minimalist blender 3d blender3d blender 3d artist 3dsmax 3d art 3d minimal flat design
  19. Realistic 3D Hammer Design #MadeWithBlender illustration minimalism minimalist minimal realistic realism flat design 3dart 3dartist 3dsmax 3d art 3d blender3dart blender 3d blender
  20. Paint AI App UI/UX Design - All Screens interior design app ios app unmesh gite ui designer paint ai app artificial intelligence artificialintelligence ar app ai app screens uiux madewithadobexd app dailyui minimal ui flat design
  21. Photo Editing App - All Screens photo editor image editor editing app image editing app photoshop photo app photo editing app ui photo editing designer uiux madewithadobexd ux design ux dailyui minimal flat ui design
  22. Photo Editing App - Apply Filters photo editor app ui photo editing app madewithadobexd photoshop image editing image editor filters app photo editor photo app uiux ux ux design dailyui minimal ui flat design
  23. Photo Editing App - Capture & Edit image editing app app design adobexd madewithadobexd image editor image editing editor photo editor photo editing app photo animation ux design dailyui flat minimal ui design
  24. Photo Editing App - Prototype daily creative challenge photo filter camera photo editing app ui animation photo editing app ui ui animation animation ux design ux minimal filters photo editor photo editing app camera app adobexd madewithadobexd flat design
