Homescreen - Helpify app (On-demand service app)

Homescreen - Helpify app (On-demand service app) search ui service app product design uber for x uidesign ondemand service app homescreen dailyui minimal flat ux app ui design
Helpify is an on-demand service app, a faster way to hire professional and verified workers like electricians, plumbers, carpenters, maintenance staff, cleaners, etc. and allowing customers to get the job done at their convenient time. This is an old freelance project which was designed back in Jan 2020.

This is the first version of the app design which I am allowed to share right now

Let me know what do you think! 💬

