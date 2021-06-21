Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Unmesh Gite

Helpify - An on-demand service app UI/UX Design

Helpify - An on-demand service app UI/UX Design on demand service app product design dailyui gig app book a service service app app minimal appdesign uidesign uber for x ondemand service app ux ui design
Helpify is an on-demand service app, a faster way to hire professional and verified workers like electricians, plumbers, carpenters, maintenance staff, cleaners, etc. and allowing customers to get the job done at their convenient time. This is an old freelance project which was designed back in Jan 2020.
Check the full project here in HD

This is the first version of the app design which I am allowed to share right now

Let me know what do you think! 💬

