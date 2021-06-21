Unmesh Gite

Confirm Booking - Helpify (On demand service app)

Unmesh Gite
Unmesh Gite
  • Save
Confirm Booking - Helpify (On demand service app) uber for x payment screen booking page ios app app design product design review ui payment ui ux dailyui app ui minimal flat design
Download color palette

Check the full project here in HD

Helpify is an on-demand service app, a faster way to hire professional and verified workers like electricians, plumbers, carpenters, maintenance staff, cleaners, etc. and allowing customers to get the job done at their convenient time. This is an old freelance project which was designed back in Jan 2020.

This is the first version of the app design which I am allowed to share right now

Let me know what do you think! 💬

-----
Recent Projects 👇
1️⃣Paint AI App UI/UX Design (Interior Design App)
2️⃣Music App UI/UX Design
3️⃣Uber UI/UX Redesign 2019
4️⃣Fitness App of Runners UI/UX Design
5️⃣Fitness App of Cyclists UI/UX Design

-----
Learn great UX Design at the Interaction Design Foundation
Get 3 months of Free Membership Now!
-----
Follow me on
Dribbble
Behance
Twitter
Instagram
Medium

Unmesh Gite
Unmesh Gite

More by Unmesh Gite

View profile
    • Like