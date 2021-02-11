Top 12 Websites to Find Full‑Time (& Freelance) Graphic Design Jobs

On the hunt for a new graphic design job? We’ve got you covered. Keep reading for a complete list of the best websites and job boards to find full-time and freelance graphic design jobs in 2021.

Keep in mind, if you want to make job hunting much easier on yourself, start using Bonsai. This project management tool is great for freelancers and designers, helping you to organize your daily tasks and weekly projects. Also, remember to bookmark this resource to keep exploring new exciting job opportunities in design! Let's go.



If you ever find yourself worrying about where your next client will come from or how you’re going to land your next project, Dribbble’s Freelance Project Board will help relieve some of those anxieties.

Browse the project board for new, high-quality freelance graphic design jobs posted daily. Filter through tons of design briefs based on your desired keywords, skillsets, and even project budget. Not only will you start to build a steady client base, but you’ll also have a stream of new available projects to tap into whenever you need to.





We know freelancing isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. So if you’re looking for a steady full-time graphic design job, Dribbble’s Job Board is the best place to look.

Browse through job postings from large corporations, agencies, and startups alike to find the perfect role for you. Whether you’re on the hunt for a remote graphic design job, an entry-level position, or even a senior role, you’ll find just about any kind of position tailored to your specific skillsets.





The Design Kids is an online resource for thousands of student and graduate graphic designers. Their job archive is a great place for up-and-coming designers to find entry-level positions, design fellowships, and even internships to help build your career.

You can browse opportunities all over the world in design hubs like Los Angeles, New York, London, Melbourne, and beyond.





For a list of remote-only graphic design jobs, check out the job board at We Work Remotely. Their site is frequently updated with new remote design jobs in all kinds of industries from UI/UX design, creative direction, motion design, and plenty more.





Are you itching to work with a smaller team at a fast-paced startup? Check out the job board at Angel.co for a slew of job openings at startups specifically, all over the world. You can filter by desired salary, skill level, industries, and even company size. Plus, set up your profile and let companies know you’re available so they can contact you as well.





Another great resource for finding design jobs is through AIGA. AIGA’s design job board can be filtered by the kinds of opportunities you’re looking for—whether it be professional, pro-bono, or internships.

Plus, you can also find jobs based on your level in design. There’s plenty of roles to sift through whether you’re a senior level, middle, or junior designer. Or if you simply want to find some freelance gigs, hit their ‘freelance’ filter.





Coroflot is a job board specifically made to help creatives find new work opportunities. Find jobs by location, design skillset, or simply browse through a list of companies that are currently hiring this month. Plus, check out their salary page to explore average design salaries by job title and location.





Design Jobs Board is another great resource to find full-time, freelance, part-time, and even contract positions in graphic design. You can also filter by your skill level but note—this job board is specific to the United Kingdom!





If You Could Jobs is a jobs directory built for creatives, by creatives. Most job listings are based out of the UK but occasionally you’ll find some opportunities in other parts of the world as well. With If You Could Jobs, you can also sign up for personalized job alerts to get sent to your email.





Dreams of working at one of the most coveted design organizations of our time? Google is always hiring for open design positions ranging from visual design, interaction design, UI/UX, you name it. Visit their careers page to view their latest open positions.





Authentic Jobs is a job board for designers, developers, and creative professionals all around the world. Find freelance design jobs, remote design jobs, internships, and full-time positions based on whatever design skills you have. Jobs are updated frequently.





Last but not least is Krop—a creative industry job board used by designers of all experience levels. Brands around the glove use Krop to hire design talent. Check out their available listings and refine your search by location and desired keywords.





How to land your dream graphic design job

Now that you know where to look for your next dream graphic design job, find some helpful resources to actually help you get hired linked below.

You've got this!

You’ve got this!





