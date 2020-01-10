Download 25 free beautiful iPhone wallpapers designed by Dribbblers

If you’re looking to freshen up your mobile phone’s home or lock screen, we’ve got you covered. These talented graphic designers and illustrators on Dribbble created beautiful wallpaper art just for you—and the best part is they are all free! Download your favorites and stay inspired with a design that brings new life to your phone.

For more design freebies, check out this roundup of free vector icon sets for download on Dribbble, UI kits for Sketch, and free iPhone X mockup templates. Enjoy!

