Download 25 free beautiful iPhone wallpapers designed by Dribbblers

If you’re looking to freshen up your mobile phone’s home or lock screen, we’ve got you covered. These talented graphic designers and illustrators on Dribbble created beautiful wallpaper art just for you—and the best part is they are all free! Download your favorites and stay inspired with a design that brings new life to your phone.
For more design freebies, check out this roundup of free vector icon sets for download on Dribbble, UI kits for Sketch, and free iPhone X mockup templates. Enjoy!
iOS Wallpaper - 3D Spiral
by Rasmus Nielsen
🌀Spiral Wallpaper. Available in "Light" and "Dark" mode for all you dynamic wallpaper types running iOS 14.3. Grab here → https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wcfi7g4xvn5hnh0/AADkJ23eueFnMSUwm2eH9ZWga?dl=0
Twist Milestone Wallpapers
by Alex Muench
Feel free to spice up your phone background with new wallpapers. These were made for a twist.com promotion. Enjoy! Download: iPhone iPad & Tablets Desktop Android Note: Please don’t use my wallpapers in your own designs or sell them. They're inten...
Hide and Seek - Phone Wallpaper
by Sofie Nilsson
I decided to turn my Hide and Seek illustration into a phone wallpaper, it's attached in this post for download 🙋🏼 Enjoy! - Follow me on Instagram Follow me on Twitter Visit my website
Magical Mushrooms! 🍄
by MUTI
Need a new wallpaper for your phone? Go take a screenshot of our Instagram story, or save out this attachment.
Free iPhone Backgrounds
by Marina Matijaca™ for Profico
I created some landscapes for fun and decided to share them with you as free iPhone backgrounds. I've attached backgrounds in iPhone 6 size, but should work for all iPhones. Grab yours! :)
Shine Bright Like a Yolk — Justas Galaburda Rebound
by Richard Yang • @richard.ux
I loved this illustration but it wasn't quite in the right aspect ratio for a iPhone wallpaper so I re-did it real quick. I attached the wallpaper itself as well in the files :)
Free Wallpapers!
by Nice Colors
First things first, grab some Nice Colors wallpapers and turn your phone into the rainbow poopoji it was always meant to be! Download the .zip file or grab them from our instagram stories! Woop woop, here comes the p00p train! https://www.instagram.c...
Cactus Wallpaper
by Claudia Bertilsson
I got a new phone a a few weeks ago and couldn't find a wallpaper I liked, so I made my own. Thought it would be fun to share with you all; the attached file is sized for the iPhone X, but I'm sure you can make it work for just about anything.
Nasa Shuttle Phone Wallpaper
by Michael Fugoso
Happy New Year everyone! I made you all a free wallpaper for your phone... Looks awesome on the lock screen! Check below for the download links :) Color Wallpaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gAMvvAXgp4aGqLxJES2PJMOKmcboTI4u/view?usp=sharing Bla...
Simulation
by Josh Warren
Some abstract things happening over here. Attached an iPhone wallpaper if you're interested.
iPhone 3D Wallpaper
by Sasha Turischev for Zajno Crew
Hey guys! Here at Zajno I keep learning Cinema4D and I like experimenting with the visuals I create. This time I came up with some nice textures that I used to make a set of cool 3D wallpapers for iPhone. Would you like to set them as the background ...
Free phone wallpapers
by David Liceaga
I did four 3D art designs to use them as wallpapers and decided to share it with the world, feel free to download them in the attachments section of this post, enjoy http://liceagadavid.com/
SUMMER VIBES free wallpapers
by Yesko
FREE WALLPAPERS SUMER VIBES AND FOLLOW ME INSTAGRAM: @yeskoart DOWNLOAD: https://gumroad.com/yeskoart#EyXfa
Minimalist Wallpapers Vol 1
by Đorđe Vukojević
Minimalist wallpaper for iPhone and Android . Download here. Don't forgot to Share!!! _______________ More at: Facebook | Bēhance | Instagram | Twitter All rights reserved Copyright © 2017 synezis.com Thank you!
Set of free wallpapers
by Clara Briones Vedia
Wallpapers for smartphone: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1Uf7pQvk6vpCN4oyyvEI33aWcq1As3rTm Wallpapers for tablet: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1DViW5f50J1734cuySZnUi2rrDJ8YisjT
Space Mobile Wallpapers
by Gal Shir
Colors: 1 | 2 Press 'L' and/or download if you like! Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Website
Art therapy wallpaper file
by Roxanne Bello
I created this series of visual vibes to inspire me every time I pick up my phone. If you're vibing them too, I've attached the file for download so you can set it as mobile wallpaper. Crop to your liking and enjoy!
iPhone X Wallpaper Pack
by Erkan Sari
Here are 10 free wallpapers for your iPhone X. Enjoy! 🤘 Download from Dropbox Download ZIP file
4 Free Wallpapers
by Lewis Ombler
4 Free wallpapers for your mobile. All in the size of 2560 x 1440. All made by me, feel free to use them in your projects as well!
Banana pattern wallpaper
by Sofie Nilsson
I turned the banana pattern into a wallpaper for my phone, and it's available for download in the attachments 🍌✨ - Follow me on Instagram Follow me on Twitter Visit my website
Polywork Wallpapers
by Ben Fryc for Polywork
Hey everyone! We wanted to share a little freebie with you all: iPhone Wallpapers. We just started testing v2 of the iOS app and we know you are gonna love it. But in the meantime, enjoy the attached wallpapers!
More freebies
- 10 free iPhone X mockup templates for mobile designers
- 7 free icon sets you can download on Dribbble
- 10 free UI kits to save you countless hours of work
Find more Inspiration stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.