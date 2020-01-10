close
Art by Marina Matijaca™

Download 25 free beautiful iPhone wallpapers designed by Dribbblers

by Renee Fleck in Inspiration
Jan 10, 2020

If you’re looking to freshen up your mobile phone’s home or lock screen, we’ve got you covered. These talented graphic designers and illustrators on Dribbble created beautiful wallpaper art just for you—and the best part is they are all free! Download your favorites and stay inspired with a design that brings new life to your phone.

For more design freebies, check out this roundup of free vector icon sets for download on Dribbble, UI kits for Sketch, and free iPhone X mockup templates. Enjoy!

iOS Wallpaper - 3D Spiral purple spiral iphone ios 3d wallpaper

iOS Wallpaper - 3D Spiral

by Rasmus Nielsen

🌀Spiral Wallpaper. Available in "Light" and "Dark" mode for all you dynamic wallpaper types running iOS 14.3. Grab here → https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wcfi7g4xvn5hnh0/AADkJ23eueFnMSUwm2eH9ZWga?dl=0

View on Dribbble

Twist Milestone Wallpapers twist minimal desktop macos android iphone ios download free pattern wallpaper

Twist Milestone Wallpapers

by Alex Muench

Feel free to spice up your phone background with new wallpapers. These were made for a twist.com promotion. Enjoy! Download: iPhone iPad & Tablets Desktop Android Note: Please don’t use my wallpapers in your own designs or sell them. They're inten...

View on Dribbble

Hide and Seek - Phone Wallpaper seek and hide brushes texture character design vector illustration

Hide and Seek - Phone Wallpaper

by Sofie Nilsson

I decided to turn my Hide and Seek illustration into a phone wallpaper, it's attached in this post for download 🙋🏼 Enjoy! - Follow me on Instagram Follow me on Twitter Visit my website

View on Dribbble

Magical Mushrooms! 🍄 mobile background phone pattern mushroom wallpaper texture drawing illustration

Magical Mushrooms! 🍄

by MUTI

Need a new wallpaper for your phone? Go take a screenshot of our Instagram story, or save out this attachment.

View on Dribbble

Free iPhone Backgrounds download weather mountain sun sky landscape clean minimal illustration freebie iphone background

Free iPhone Backgrounds

by Marina Matijaca™ for Profico

I created some landscapes for fun and decided to share them with you as free iPhone backgrounds. I've attached backgrounds in iPhone 6 size, but should work for all iPhones. Grab yours! :)

View on Dribbble

Shine Bright Like a Yolk — Justas Galaburda Rebound eat character lamp light sun design mobile logo minimal flat smile food iphone icon graphic vector illustration wallpaper egg

Shine Bright Like a Yolk — Justas Galaburda Rebound

by Richard Yang • @richard.ux

I loved this illustration but it wasn't quite in the right aspect ratio for a iPhone wallpaper so I re-did it real quick. I attached the wallpaper itself as well in the files :)

View on Dribbble

Free Wallpapers! free phone wallpaper mobile vector ui logo icon illustration flat design branding

Free Wallpapers!

by Nice Colors

First things first, grab some Nice Colors wallpapers and turn your phone into the rainbow poopoji it was always meant to be! Download the .zip file or grab them from our instagram stories! Woop woop, here comes the p00p train! https://www.instagram.c...

View on Dribbble

Cactus Wallpaper freebie illustration cactus iphonex wallpaper

Cactus Wallpaper

by Claudia Bertilsson

I got a new phone a a few weeks ago and couldn't find a wallpaper I liked, so I made my own. Thought it would be fun to share with you all; the attached file is sized for the iPhone X, but I'm sure you can make it work for just about anything.

View on Dribbble

Nasa Shuttle Phone Wallpaper retro texture skeuomorphic paper art papercraft rocket launch space austin san diego wallpaper shuttle nasa
Shot Link

Nasa Shuttle Phone Wallpaper

by Michael Fugoso

Happy New Year everyone! I made you all a free wallpaper for your phone... Looks awesome on the lock screen! Check below for the download links :) Color Wallpaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gAMvvAXgp4aGqLxJES2PJMOKmcboTI4u/view?usp=sharing Bla...

View on Dribbble

Simulation moon sun tree wallpaper shadow visual design product design 3d minimal abstract

Simulation

by Josh Warren

Some abstract things happening over here. Attached an iPhone wallpaper if you're interested.

View on Dribbble

Weather Cards app card ui nature color illustration

Weather Cards

by Yegor Meteor

Wallpapers in attachment

View on Dribbble

iPhone 3D Wallpaper ios iphone wallpaper simple fashion geometric pattern vector digital art app minimal clean texture graphic experiment design visual 3d cinema4d cinema 4d mobile zajno
Shot Link

iPhone 3D Wallpaper

by Sasha Turischev for Zajno Crew

Hey guys! Here at Zajno I keep learning Cinema4D and I like experimenting with the visuals I create. This time I came up with some nice textures that I used to make a set of cool 3D wallpapers for iPhone. Would you like to set them as the background ...

View on Dribbble

Free phone wallpapers orange purple phones illustration minimal clean freebies freebie colorful background app dark blender 3d art 3d design wallpapers wallpaper phone free
Shot Link

Free phone wallpapers

by David Liceaga

I did four 3D art designs to use them as wallpapers and decided to share it with the world, feel free to download them in the attachments section of this post, enjoy http://liceagadavid.com/

View on Dribbble

SUMMER VIBES free wallpapers minimal nature design art draw summer kawaii iphone illustration cartoon wallpaper

SUMMER VIBES free wallpapers

by Yesko

FREE WALLPAPERS SUMER VIBES AND FOLLOW ME INSTAGRAM: @yeskoart DOWNLOAD: https://gumroad.com/yeskoart#EyXfa

View on Dribbble

Minimalist Wallpapers Vol 1 illustration android phone flat mobile landscape download minimal wallpaper desktop

Minimalist Wallpapers Vol 1

by Đorđe Vukojević

Minimalist wallpaper for iPhone and Android . Download here. Don't forgot to Share!!! _______________ More at: Facebook | Bēhance | Instagram | Twitter All rights reserved Copyright © 2017 synezis.com Thank you!

View on Dribbble

Set of free wallpapers procreate freebie download illustration wallpaper free

Set of free wallpapers

by Clara Briones Vedia

Wallpapers for smartphone: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1Uf7pQvk6vpCN4oyyvEI33aWcq1As3rTm Wallpapers for tablet: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1DViW5f50J1734cuySZnUi2rrDJ8YisjT

View on Dribbble

Wallpaper plant pattern illustration pink blue pattern plant wallpaper

Wallpaper plant pattern

by Morgane Sanglier

View on Dribbble

You Are Worthy of It All - Wallpaper wallpaper window signage one shot sign painter typography

You Are Worthy of It All - Wallpaper

by Adam Wiebe

Wallpaper

View on Dribbble

Space Mobile Wallpapers wallpaper mobile

Space Mobile Wallpapers

by Gal Shir

Colors: 1 | 2 Press 'L' and/or download if you like! Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Website

View on Dribbble

Art therapy wallpaper file wave wavey illustration purple 3d forms waveforms waves vibes mood art therapy procreate blue abstract art
Shot Link

Art therapy wallpaper file

by Roxanne Bello

I created this series of visual vibes to inspire me every time I pick up my phone. If you're vibing them too, I've attached the file for download so you can set it as mobile wallpaper. Crop to your liking and enjoy!

View on Dribbble

iPhone X Wallpaper Pack mario super freebie retina ui interface apple ios minimal wallpaper free iphone

iPhone X Wallpaper Pack

by Erkan Sari

Here are 10 free wallpapers for your iPhone X. Enjoy! 🤘 Download from Dropbox Download ZIP file

View on Dribbble

🙂🤝🙂 sundayfunday procreate circles wallpaper happy drawing doodle pattern illustration art smiley

🙂🤝🙂

by Sebastian Abboud

View on Dribbble

4 Free Wallpapers mobile ui iphone freebies free wallpapers wallpaper swirl abstract art ink

4 Free Wallpapers

by Lewis Ombler

4 Free wallpapers for your mobile. All in the size of 2560 x 1440. All made by me, feel free to use them in your projects as well!

View on Dribbble

Banana pattern wallpaper pattern banana design vector illustration

Banana pattern wallpaper

by Sofie Nilsson

I turned the banana pattern into a wallpaper for my phone, and it's available for download in the attachments 🍌✨ - Follow me on Instagram Follow me on Twitter Visit my website

View on Dribbble

Polywork Wallpapers octane c4d hand space attachment download iphone wallpaper freebie branding logo illustration 3d

Polywork Wallpapers

by Ben Fryc for Polywork

Hey everyone! We wanted to share a little freebie with you all: iPhone Wallpapers. We just started testing v2 of the iOS app and we know you are gonna love it. But in the meantime, enjoy the attached wallpapers!

View on Dribbble

