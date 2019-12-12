👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈

Art by Clif Dickens

35 hilarious logo design parodies you can't unsee

by Renee Fleck in Inspiration
Dec 12, 2019

Who doesn’t love a good logo parody? These clever graphic designers recreated logos belonging to some of the most famous brands, all for the sake of a good laugh. Whether you’re looking for some design inspiration or a little something to lift your mood, these logo parodies will surely do the trick. Fair warning, some of these will be hard to unsee!

1. Post-it

How many times have you lost or misplaced your sticky notes? If only we could keep better track of them…This hilariously relatable spoof on the Post-it notes brand logo is spot on.

Lost-It lost-it post-it parody logo brand mashups brand mashup

Lost-It

by Clif Dickens

2. NASA

Watch out, because the internet’s most popular acronym has taken over NASA’s logo! Warning, this branding is not safe for work.

NSFW apparel design badge logo space parody nsfw nasa

NSFW

by Brethren Design Co

Lil parody.

3. Slack

When Slack released their new logo this year, designers had a lot of opinions to share. One in particular, was that the shapes making up the new logo resembled four ducks in a circle. This clever designer played into this even further.

Say quack, new logo joke branding quack duck fun slack logo icon

Say quack, new logo

by erik ambring

I saw someone resemble the colored parts of the new slack logo to ducks, and I couldn't resist :) Made this for fun!

4. Toyota

With the arrival of Disney Plus, Yoda has made quite the comeback—including in this parody logo! This spoof of Toyota’s branding poses the question, “What did Yoda say when I asked if we were lost?” The response is pure genius, “Off course, we are.”

What did Yoda say when I asked if we were lost? logos branding yoda star wars toyota brand mashup

What did Yoda say when I asked if we were lost?

by Clif Dickens

5. Coca Cola

This hilarious parody of entrepreneur Johnny Cupcakes brand plays on the classic Coca Cola wordmark logo. Designer Corey Reifinger did an incredible job of replicating the iconic typography and incorporating it into an equally tasty word. Watch out Pepsi!

Cola. corey reifinger logo boston johnny cupcakes soda parody typography type

Cola.

by Corey Reifinger

Sorry, Pepsi.

6. Levi’s

Show your love for the most popular jean brand Levi’s by rocking this awesome “BUTTS” enamel pin. Unfortunately, the pins are no longer for sale, but you can click on the Shot to see it in action!

JUNK-O BUTTS enamel pin ass butts type parody mark icon logo denim jeans levis lapel pin enamel pin

JUNK-O BUTTS enamel pin

by Laura Guardalabene Peters

PIN DROP! New Levis BUTTS enamel pins are up for sale on our shop right now. Attachments for lifestyle shot, pin back card and some BUTTS

7. McDonald’s

Move over Burger King, there’s a new fast-food king in town. McDonald’s just became a double threat with this logo design that brings Wendy’s into the picture. Because two fast-food chains are better than one!

Winnie Dee's wendys mcdonalds logo parody branding brand mashups

Winnie Dee's

by Clif Dickens

8. iCloud

In this subtle logo parody, Apple’s iCloud logo turns into a motivational speech, “I could!”

iCould meh apathy icould icloud parody humor logo brand mashups brand mashup

iCould

by Clif Dickens

9. UPS

U up? The infamous late night text message made it’s way onto the UPS logo and has us laughing for days. Well done, designer Clif Dickens.

u up? logos branding design parody ups brand mashup

u up?

by Clif Dickens

10. Friends

What’s better than watching the beloved sitcom TV show Friends? Watching Friends while eating french fries, of course. To really get the point across, here’s this logo. We’d totally slap this on a t-shirt!

FRIES sports olympics logo fresh cool kikillo innerolympics fashion style streetwear illustration

FRIES

by Kikillo™ ✨

11. TMZ

The tabloid news sensation TMZ has got all of the hot celebrity gossip that we could all probably do without. It’s just a little too much information. TMI, TMZ.

TMI tmi tmz branding logo parody brand mashup

TMI

by Clif Dickens

12. Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams paint supply company logo got a scary makeover! Instead of covering the earth in paint, Tarman from The Return of the Living Dead will eat the world instead.

Tar Man - Eat the World zombie parody logo

Tar Man - Eat the World

by Joe Padilla

13. Bacardi

Have you heard? Superstar rapper Cardi B is now the face of the popular rum brand Bacardi, according to this logo. With a name like that, it only makes sense these two came together!

Bacardí parody logo branding humor cardi b bacardi brand mashup

Bacardí

by Clif Dickens

14. Dawn

Does Dawn dish soap really get rid of the toughest stains? Damn straight, it does. If you’re not convinced, here’s a logo to prove it.

. logo design design dawn soap parody branding brand mashup

.

by Clif Dickens

15. MTV

According to graphic designer Andrew Gregory, MTV just has too many commercials. His reaction to all of those ads? “Meh…”

Mehlevision retro typography pop art logo branding parody

Mehlevision

by Andrew Gregory

16. AT&T

You can sign us up for this delicious phone provider. AT&T gets a clever redesign inspired by the favorite peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Mobilize your lunch. Yum!

Mobilizing Your Lunch℠ design att parody branding logo brand mashups brand mashup

Mobilizing Your Lunch℠

by Clif Dickens

17. Krispy Kreme

If you’ve got a sweet spot for dark humor, you’ll enjoy this logo parody of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Krispy Kremated now offers funeral services in addition to delightful pastries. Quite the paradox isn’t it?

Krispy Kremated funeral donuts parody letters branding wordmark typography logo type

Krispy Kremated

by Brethren Design Co

18. VOGUE

Replace one letter in the fashion magazine VOGUE’s classic wordmark logo, and you’ve got a completely new brand. VAGUE—the most unclear, indistinct content you’ll consume all year long.

V A G U E humor vogue advertising logo design branding brand mashups brand mashup

V A G U E

by Clif Dickens

19. Starbucks

Hipstarbucks: where all of the cool kids are getting their coffee fix these days. This hip rebrand of the iconic Starbucks coffee mermaid is only appropriate.

Hipstarbucks brand minimalist icon logo illustrator illustration vector coffee starbucks

Hipstarbucks

by Pixelwolfie

Decided to re-imagine the Starbucks mermaid logo. Had a go with a minimalist approach. Let me know your thoughts guys! Grab yourself a coffee too! Have an awesome Friday! . . . . . . Follow me on Instagram =]

20. Jif

In an unexpected plot twist, the popular peanut butter brand Jif goes digital. You’ll have to click on this Shot to view the GIF animation in its full glory!

Jif gif gif loop dribbble 2
Shot Link

.jif

by Clif Dickens

21. Spotify

⏳ logo brand mashup branding humor music wifi internet spotify parody mashup logo mashup

by Clif Dickens

22. Gap

The Gap serif shape concept rebrand branding brand icon punctuation space font fashion square logo apparel clothing the gap gap type negative space

The Gap

by Michael Irwin

23. Instagram

Insecure web ux ui twitter social media social service rebrand monogram mobile logo likes instagram insecure icon followers facebook cx camera app

Insecure

by Michael Irwin

24. Lacoste

Low Cost subvertising la coste logo hijack branding graphics graphic design

Low Cost subvertising

by Chaotic™ (Otto Greenslade)

Chaotic™ does social commentary... Thinking of replicating this in the style of the La Coste embroidered logos - as an iron-on patch you can put on any t-shirt or polo shirt :) Don't forget the @2x

25. Friends

Solitary illustration digital introvert lonely friendly nerd funny fun humor parody typographic typography graphic logo design t-shirt tv friends alone solitary

Solitary

by pfffufo

Solitary

26. Arby’s

Barbie's logos branding design parody barbie arbys brand mashup

Barbie's

by Clif Dickens

27. 7-Eleven

9 to 5 logo mark logo logos rahalarts logo designer logo design sticker design sticker pack stickerspub sticker set sticker art stickermule stickers sticker logo parody 7eleven 7 eleven nine to five 9 to 5
Shot Link

9 to 5

by Rahal Nejraoui

Here's my logo parody for the famous convenience store 7eleven. - Let me know what you think. Click here if you want to buy this sticker.

28. Instant Ramen

Instant Babe heart tshirt design ramen noodles logo babe

Instant Babe

by Kaeli Day

29. McDonald’s

Happy Meal. corey reifinger burgers mcdonalds fast food type vector packaging packaging design logo graphic design branding typography johnny cupcakes illustration
Shot Link

Happy Meal.

by Corey Reifinger

New packaging design for a fast food-themed JC release! You can almost feel the grease dripping down your chin as you slip into a burger induced coma. Had fun playing with the copy on this one.

30. Subway

NOWAY brand identity. logotype graphic design flat design branding brand logo inspiration logo challenge logo a day logo mark logo logos rahalarts logo designer logo design logo parody no way subway
Shot Link

NOWAY

by Rahal Nejraoui

This is my logo parody of the famous Subway Logo design, By the way I used the recent logo released in 2016, not the old one. - This is part of my logo parody series. - Click here if you want to buy this sticker.

31. Starbucks

Starbucks logotype starbucks wordmark rebrand logo latte iced coffee dunkin donuts dunkin donuts donut coffee shop coffee cup coffee brand coffee beans coffee brunch breakfast branding bagels

Starbucks

by Michael Irwin

As promised, here is the Starbucks as Dunkin’ case study. It would be really interesting to see how people would react if this actually happened for a day!

32. Shell

HELL new cool attack happy cute color kikillo logo shell hell illustration

HELL

by Kikillo™ ✨

33. Netflix

Netflix X Blockbuster graphic design flat design branding brand logo inspiration logo challenge logo a day logo mark logo logos rahalarts logo designer logo design ogo blue logo parody netflix and chill blockbuster netflix
Shot Link

Netflix X Blockbuster

by Rahal Nejraoui

tried to make a logo mashup between two famous companies, Netflix and Blockbuster may it rest in peace. - let me know what you think of this mashup. - You can also find me here 👇 Instagram | Behance | Medium | Artstation | Linkedin

34. FedEx

MyEx girlfriend brand identity. logotype graphic design flat design branding brand logo inspiration logo challenge logo a day logo mark logo logos rahalarts logo designer logo design logo parody fedex
Shot Link

MyEx girlfriend

by Rahal Nejraoui

This is my logo parody of FedEx logo design which was made by the legend Paul Renner. - Let me know what you think. - You can also find me here 👇 Instagram | Behance | Medium | Artstation | Linkedin

35. Days Inn

🏡 parody brand mashup logo mashup branding social distancing coronavirus

🏡

by Clif Dickens

We hope you enjoyed these funny logo parodies! If you liked what you saw, be sure to share this roundup of clever logo parodies with your friends on social media. What brand logo would you remix? We’d love to see what parodies you can come up with on Dribbble!

Find more Inspiration stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.

