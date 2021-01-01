Product Designers in Paris, France for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Paris, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Barthelemy ChalvetPro
Paris • $120-130k (USD)
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ AgenceMe
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Neoma Business School
Bachelor
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Tufayel Ahmed NayefPro
Paris, France • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android app design
- interaction design
- ios application design
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual identity design
- web apps
- web design
Mathias AdamPro
Paris, France • $220-250k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Kayrros
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
EARTSUP
Licence
2012
Skills
- android app design
- b2b
- consumer
- development
- interaction design
- ios
- ios development
- lead design
- management
- micro-interraction
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design