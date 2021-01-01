Hire creative directors in Paris

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 445 creative directors in Paris available for hire

  • Barthelemy Chalvet

    Barthelemy Chalvet

    Paris

    Avalanche avalabs crypto bruno ui ux identity branding home landing animation agency
    Sarah Guo - Portfolio illustration 3d motion graphics portfolio home landing animation agency me
    Molotov - Home Page lines gradient apple tv landing agency ux ui design home molotov
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Louis Ansa

    Louis Ansa

    Paris

    ism - product card website jewelry japanese earrings beauty fashion e-commerce cart card product
    ism - landing page animation transition artisan e-shop e-commerce interface motion design product website layout animation
    ism - mobile layout japanese website product artisan app mobile ui e-commerce e-shop mobile layout type
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mathias Adam

    Mathias Adam

    Paris, France

    Series Details - Ultrahuman fitness sport ultrahuman content catalog crossfit workout app workout black branding design app video
    Animated Shortcuts on Ultrahuman iphone branding music ios design black app motion animated ui
    Thanksgiving app intro black celebration apple leaf meditation sport animation ios thanksgiving day thanksgiving app designs design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Pierre-Jean Doumenjou

    Pierre-Jean Doumenjou

    Paris

    Journées de Soleure™ · Homepage grid festival film event homepage ui webdesign interactive interface art direction typography
    Journées de Soleure™ · Menu festival film swiss menu ui animation webdesign interactive branding interface art direction typography
    Journées de Soleure™ · Film Details film swiss ui typo branding interactive webdesign interface typography art direction
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kévin Lagier

    Kévin Lagier

    Paris

    PowerZ - App character mobile app animation videogame kids children
    PowerZ - Screens website children kids game powerz videogame character dragon ui
    PowerZ ui animation dragon character videogame powerz game kids children
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Phong Luong

    Phong Luong

    Paris

    BIRTHDAY BOI redshift3d redshift cinema 4d motion graphic design illustration colorful after effects motion 3d 2d
    DRIBBBLE INVITATION logo brand abstract dribbble design render 3d art
    Ralph Lauren 2018 branding motion graphic logo loop graphics motion after effects animation 2d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Igor Pugachevsky

    Igor Pugachevsky

    Paris, France

    Waves Wallet web ux ui typogaphy trading mobile minimal interface flat fintech finance design dashboard dash crypto clean bitcoin app 2d
    Decentralized Exchange web ux ui typogaphy trading mobile minimal interface flat fintech finance design crypto clean bitcoin app 2d dex
    Mobile Trading Terminal mobile web ux ui typogaphy trading minimal interface flat fintech finance design crypto clean bitcoin app 2d
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Makonnen Dos Santos

    Makonnen Dos Santos

    Paris, France

    Payment Tracker Mobile responsive mobile design mobile ui mobile bank banking app banking app gradient user interface ux ui
    Payment Tracker Feature Illustration illustration bank banking finance animation tracker tracking user interface card ux ui
    Payment Tracker money webdesign finance payment tracking tracker website user interface ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Adrien DONOT

    Adrien DONOT

    Paris, France

    4 Dribbble invitations [OPEN] ui design sketch invitation
    New Cocolabs branding cocolabs branding service design service marketplace marketplace brand identity brand branding design
    New gradient + logo Cocolabs cocolabs design sketch vector branding service marketplace service design marketplace brand branding design logotype logo design logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Sean Tiffonnet

    Sean Tiffonnet

    Paris

    Reply to a comment thread comment comments principle sidebar response reply animated animation panel flow user inteface user experience prototype interface gif mp4 product design figma
    Table Filters clean app design principle data product page sort sorting filter filtering minimal dashboard figma ui ux product design product
    Exploration - Content Creation Tool design figma productdesign product ui ux interface webdesign clean minimal minimalist drag drop drag and drop designer
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Matthieu Babe

    Matthieu Babe

    Paris

    WeWeb • Top navigation menu menubar builder weweb web clean startup web app design interface ui ux
    Teasing • Lightyshare • Sign in password form field signing clean branding startup web app design interface ui ux
    WeWeb • Collaboration builder weweb setting collaboration startup web app design interface ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.