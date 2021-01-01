Hire motion graphics designers in Paris

  • Barthelemy Chalvet

    Barthelemy Chalvet

    Paris

    Avalanche avalabs crypto bruno ui ux identity branding home landing animation agency
    Sarah Guo - Portfolio illustration 3d motion graphics portfolio home landing animation agency me
    Molotov - Home Page lines gradient apple tv landing agency ux ui design home molotov
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Louis Ansa

    Louis Ansa

    Paris

    ism - product card website jewelry japanese earrings beauty fashion e-commerce cart card product
    ism - landing page animation transition artisan e-shop e-commerce interface motion design product website layout animation
    ism - mobile layout japanese website product artisan app mobile ui e-commerce e-shop mobile layout type
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Phong Luong

    Phong Luong

    Paris

    BIRTHDAY BOI redshift3d redshift cinema 4d motion graphic design illustration colorful after effects motion 3d 2d
    DRIBBBLE INVITATION logo brand abstract dribbble design render 3d art
    Ralph Lauren 2018 branding motion graphic logo loop graphics motion after effects animation 2d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Julien Laureau

    Julien Laureau

    Paris, France

    All the Pretty Horses running run western gallop cowboy hat cowboy horse procreateapp procreate illustration
    Michael 2 chicago bulls ball movement vintage chicago bulls michael michael jordan basketball player basket ball basketball procreateapp procreate character illustration
    Velociraptors automotive velociraptor dinosaurs dinos car police car police procreate illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Mathias Adam

    Mathias Adam

    Paris, France

    Series Details - Ultrahuman fitness sport ultrahuman content catalog crossfit workout app workout black branding design app video
    Animated Shortcuts on Ultrahuman iphone branding music ios design black app motion animated ui
    Thanksgiving app intro black celebration apple leaf meditation sport animation ios thanksgiving day thanksgiving app designs design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Daniel Sofinet

    Daniel Sofinet

    Paris

    Trading my desk for a planeticket! work freelance 3d
    Who said presentations aren't fun to design? google slides slides presentation 3d
    Joining the PlayPlay team! 3d team
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Pierre-Julien Fieux

    Pierre-Julien Fieux

    Paris, France

    Flying train ! kidbook bubbles flying train cel 2d loop animated illustration gif animation
    Surfing jump cel cursor 2d loop animated illustration gif surf surfing animation
    Resist ! cursor experiment cel 2d loop animated illustration gif animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Kévin Lagier

    Kévin Lagier

    Paris

    PowerZ - App character mobile app animation videogame kids children
    PowerZ - Screens website children kids game powerz videogame character dragon ui
    PowerZ ui animation dragon character videogame powerz game kids children
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Tufayel Ahmed Nayef

    Tufayel Ahmed Nayef

    Paris, France

    App Landing Page company corporate application dashboard b2b cryptocurrency product ecommerce saas new trend typography android vector concept ui ux mvp ios user interface experience minimal web illustration pixeleton team oreo popular trending modern agency website template app landing page design
    Doctor Live Streaming App ux design ui design mobile app clinic app hospital app patient app schedule app medicine app medical app doctor appointment doctor app appointment hospital health healthcare medicine doctor patient schedule medical
    Telegraph Early Access Landing Page business platform social website typography illustration crative colourful match finder website branding landing page template website freelancer ux design ui design mobile app design dating landing page dating website early access website app landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Pierre-Jean Doumenjou

    Pierre-Jean Doumenjou

    Paris

    Journées de Soleure™ · Homepage grid festival film event homepage ui webdesign interactive interface art direction typography
    Journées de Soleure™ · Menu festival film swiss menu ui animation webdesign interactive branding interface art direction typography
    Journées de Soleure™ · Film Details film swiss ui typo branding interactive webdesign interface typography art direction
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Anatole Ayadi

    Anatole Ayadi

    Paris

    Made in Figma - Glass vector illustration design figma glass
    Made in Figma - Another Car 🙃 car vector figma illustration design
    RetroMorphism 🙃 style guide styleguide icon set component design figma ui kit retro
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

