Motion Graphics Designers in Dallas, TX for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Dallas, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tyler AnthonyPro
Dallas, TX • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Mauricio CremerPro
Dallas, TX • $130-140k (USD)
About Mauricio Cremer
Principal / Designer / Maker
Based in Dallas, Texas Offering Full Service Visual Communication.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- mobile
- packaging
- print design
- ui
- ux
Fiona Cohen
Dallas • $50-60k (USD)
About Fiona Cohen
Animator and illustrator
Work History
-
Motion Graphics Artist @ The Richards Group
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Texas A&M University
BS - Visualization
2019
Skills
- 2d animation
- 3d animation
- adobe cc suite
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- autodesk maya
- graphic design
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
Jacob Morrison
Denton, TX
About Jacob Morrison
Product designer based in Denton, TX. I have a special love for design thinking, design systems, and using animation to improve usability.
Currently: Lead, Principal UX Designer at Alkami
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- custom typography
- lettering
- logo
- type design
- typography
- ui animation
- ux
- ux motion
- visual design