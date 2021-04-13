Hire brand & graphic designers in Dallas, TX

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 214 brand & graphic designers in Dallas, TX available for hire

  • Tyler Anthony

    Tyler Anthony

    Dallas, TX

    Welcome Home tongue red creative handdrawn welcome home wolf dog flash design art illustration procreate
    Seasons: Pentecost red holy spirit line art stained glass design art texture illustration vector
    Icon set for Oak & Eden Whiskey desert sun iconography whiskey west western icon vintage design art illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Mauricio Cremer

    Mauricio Cremer

    Dallas, TX

    STUDY BREAK Multi-Pack stencil packaging design mark branding
    Study Break Cans coastal surf california seltzer can identity branding design packaging
    TRI Gummies Branding thc cbd logotype vector type geometric mark thicklines badge logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jeremy Richie

    Jeremy Richie

    Dallas, TX

    Grantski Records New Location illustration logo branding vinyl building illustration record store grantski records
    Bonedust by Savortooth product lockup badge label branding packagedesign packaging
    Spinelli's - JAWESOME procreate type treatment food street sharks spoof 90s food industry louisville
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jacob Morrison

    Jacob Morrison

    Denton, TX

    mt ux uiux webdesign type foundry logotype type design ui typography
    SHMAP'N SHMAZZ animation ui
    ivysaur procreate pokemon illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Jon Chapman

    Jon Chapman

    Fort Worth, TX

    LogoLounge Book 12 Selections publication branding wax hg2g hhgttg hitchhikers guide 42 denton aces tattoo logo lounge logolounge logo design logo energy industry finance real estate
    Outland Weddings Guide wedding photographer wedding album album annual cabin romance herschel wedding book publication publication design layout
    Petroleum Real Estate badge typography clarendon gas station petroleum vintage ddc hardware serif sentinel southwest commercial real estate realty real estate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jessica Molina

    Jessica Molina

    Dallas, Texas

    Don't Compare Yourself to Others tips inspiration motivation confidence advice imposter syndrome quote gold pink type typography handlettering lettering
    Don't Quit Poster t-shirt tee purple confidence inspiration motivation tiger sunset palm tree print flowers floral illustration type typography handlettering lettering
    Zero Fucks Given Inkbox Tattoo black ink temporary tattoo tattoo flowers floral illustration type typography handlettering lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Fiona Cohen

    Fiona Cohen

    Dallas

    June Playlist Cover pride design turntable album playlist record player record vinyl music illustration
    Small Worlds cycle loop water swimming swim fish cinema4d 3d animation 3d animation
    Reader doodle type text procreate illustration book
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Dallas Design Co

    Dallas Design Co

    Dallas

    JL Audio Rebranding logo design logotype logos brand identity brand design jl audio rebranding rebrand typography logo design branding
    Communitized Logo Design facelift rebrand web ui illustration app icon vector typography logo design branding
    Kay Brooks Logo Design icon vector typography logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Zack Howell

    Zack Howell

    Dallas, Texas

    Data Democracy Project user experience mobile fintech data broker technology finance data visualization ux ui
    UI Design financial app finance ui ux design ux
    Gravity of beliefs 3d isometric design data visualisation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ben Peacock

    Ben Peacock

    Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

    Stream's New Service Progress Emails electricity service email welcome email email marketing email design branding progress bar ux ui user journey communication emails energy
    Stream Home Page Design website identity iconography icon design icon branding uiux ux ui web design web site web page
    Stream for Business Landing Page Design electricity energy ecommerce small business business icon design icon logo ux ui branding web design website landing page
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Daniel Perez

    Daniel Perez

    Dallas

    COUNT EVERY VOTE typography countdown
    31 Days of Horror typography horror movies scary horror halloween
    DPD Logo initials dpd dp logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

