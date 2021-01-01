Illustrators in London, United Kingdom for hire

✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

London $70-80k (USD)

About ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

Fast & curious

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • NBU

    Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • stickers
  • vector graphics
  • web design
NestStrix

London, UK $100-110k (USD)

About NestStrix

We’re a team of illustrators with a lot of experience. We love to create game stuff especially game characters and game backgrounds. Our studio works with companies and organizations all over the world.

We’re always open to new opportunities and ready to create a visual part of your game.

Work History

  • Art Direction @ NestStrix

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Oxford

    Specialist

    2010

Skills

  • 2d
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • art
  • character design
  • digital art
  • game artist
  • game assets
  • game design
  • game development
  • game ui
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
Roy Smith

London, UK $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ The Point

    2000 - 2007

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • game design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • web design
H𝒜RRY VINCENT

London $70-80k (USD)

About H𝒜RRY VINCENT

Freelance Designer/Artist

Work History

  • Designer @ Impero

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Graphic Communications

    Under Graduate

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • typography
