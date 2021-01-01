Hire designers in United Kingdom

  • Csaba Gyulai

    Csaba Gyulai

    Hayle, Cornwall, UK

    Blog post illustrations about car lease truck car brush illustrator design character vector illustration
    Blog post header illustrations media billboard website webdesign computer laptop infographic flat design character vector illustration
    Blog post illustrations #4 - Mobile marketing goggle cog loudspeaker ad youtube instagram twitter facebook social mobile infographic flat design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    London

    Merci! print geometric hand lettering lettering procreate illustration greeting card merci thank you
    Welcome to the Zoo Sticker Pack hand lettering vector pet boop animals zoo procreate lettering stickers
    Creative block sticker pack tech old frame by frame animation illustration photography collage work videocall old school futuristic retro character hypnotize stickers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • NestStrix

    NestStrix

    London, UK

    Music Game App icon ux ios music design quiz competition app rock guitar song achievement game art playlist dance challenge achievements skeuomorphism
    Solitaire blue gradient mobile glass ios ux application app ui level stars screen design game card classic gui
    Racing Game app application gui tuning wheel race nitrogen medicine victory win screen art game design interface rocket car racing
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nino Mamaladze

    Nino Mamaladze

    Manchester, UK

    lovebird geometric heart birdmark simple branding logo symbol mark
    Starflight heart negativespace star birdmark birds branding design logo symbol mark
    Little Birdy birdmark bird branding design logo symbol mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Aditya | Logo Designer

    Aditya | Logo Designer

    Newyork

    Climate wordmark logo design. earth globe futuristic science l a z y d o g logo design logo designer climate design symbol illustration mark icon identity branding logo
    Owl Logo Design bird education ai wise business marketing type identity investment data technology intelligent finance logo owl corporate identity graphic b2b payment ios app branding logo designer t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x j u m p e d o v e r negative space logo brand vector icon icons marks symbol smart clever modern logos letter mark monogram logomark logotype blockchain network creative wallet geometric wisdom logotype tech logo design l a z y d o g
    Rabbit logo design / Wordmark animal tech marks b2b technology illustration o p q r s t u v w q y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 logomark ux icon icons symbol startups logomark logotype smart clever modern logo design marketing graphic digital letter mark monogram geometric iphone symbols software wordmark creative idea corporate identity developer rabbit logo ai app best logo designer portfolio r logos brand branding vector letter symbol negative space typography type logo design mobile logo designer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • James Oconnell

    James Oconnell

    Manchester, UK

    Wanda Maximoff comic minimal marvel illustration james oconnell jamesp0p thumbprint skate scarlet witch maximoff wanda wandavision
    Run DMC colour and lines minimal james oconnell jamesp0p thumbprint illustration 80s hiphop music run dmc
    Burger and Fries illustration minimal jamesp0p james oconnell thumbprint eat clown menu burgers fries fast food mcdonalds
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Oli Lisher

    Oli Lisher

    Sussex, UK

    3d experiment city blender3d
    3d Donut donut blender 3d
    Leaptree illustrations web design logo branding illustration leaptree
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Roy Smith

    Roy Smith

    London, UK

    Reset cartoon president biden unity procreate illustration truck trump
    Miami Beach Condo Painters hotel holiday vacation building florida tropical miami condo pink vector isometric
    Mind the Gap illustration isometric underground subway train mind the gap google
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Balraj

    Balraj

    London, UK

    CodeSignal Redesign icon design icon webdesign brand identity branding design minimal redesign branding rebranding codesginal app design logo icons sketch ui
    Plexicle iOS Game – Free Download interaction collision basic quick short kill-time simple competitive high score obstacles never-ending 2d pufferfish asteroids blackhole ghosts spaceship space hyper casual plexicle
    Nik3D VR icons nike shoes ar cube analytics stats 3d ui app mobile nike air jordans nike air futuristic sketch design vr nike3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jordan Jenkins

    Jordan Jenkins

    Wales

    Robot Emotes 🤖 cute emoticon icons design gaming streaming twitch robot emoji emotes illustration
    Cosy App Branding illustration pop vintage retro blocks color pattern shapes abstract billboard poster stickers mark icon design identity branding app logo
    Kamera Logo 🎥 k letter play film camera color retro mesh gradient design identity typography type kamera branding logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jed Whippey

    Jed Whippey

    Bristol

    Techno Factory Icons factory mechanical machines computer servers server computers fan hard hat books cartoon icons vector people icon line art illustration
    BKLYN 4 LYF vector icons hat illustration icon line art gradient portrait hipster shirt man apartment building
    Infographic bits devil horns horns satan masks mask triforce link zelda shield people vector design icons illustration anonymous devil
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

