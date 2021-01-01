Hire freelance web designers in Stockholm

  • Fabrizio Morra

    Fabrizio Morra

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Blasty Brand ID entertainment luck monopoli playingcards cards blast leovegas illustration graphic design type logotype typography logo identity branding brand industry gaming game casino
    Curaprox Illustration apple tree palette building human mouthcare mouth toothpaste curaprox editorial landscape train car city illustration medical healthcare dentist teeth toothbrush
    Cleaning Company Iconset soap washingmachine machine dry sewing moving envelope paper document milk digital illustration computer vehicle car truck iconset icons company cleaning
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Marcus Gellermark

    Marcus Gellermark

    Stockholm, Sweden

    24 × 24 Icon set 💳 icons icon app web fintech home receipt document settings card user creditcard notification
    Happy Holidays! 🎄❄️ illustration app diorama wholefoods blender 3d animation 3d christmas ios iphone
    All Aboard! 🚂 icons eevee dark mode ticket train blender 3d illustration ios app iphone
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Monika Pola

    Monika Pola

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Landing Page - Sibolle 💧 ui design landing sibolla water webdesign website ux illustration ui
    Landing Page: HUBOXT illustration ui design page landing ui
    Dashboard ✨ minimal ux ui dashboard ui design dashboard
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • William Bengtsson

    William Bengtsson

    Stockholm

    Crypto exchanges comparison crypto currency crypto exchange dropdown menu tag web design website dark ui dark mode dark input button list table search landing cryptocurrency crypto
    Bike app mobile table tabs list ios app cards bars statistics goals map neon dark mode ui app ios bike
    Code and charts banners yellow orange salmon green dark green terminal bar charts bar chart code cards shadows neomorphism pie chart pie graph graphs banner app ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • 3drops

    3drops

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Covertree Illustrations ui icon app typography branding logo illustration design
    Sincere email blog post minimal 3drops preview schedule to post schedule post write article blog white ui ux
    A new agency. Soon. 👀 red web marketing branding agency ui ux saas product design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ryan Pittman

    Ryan Pittman

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Aggregate banking colorful interface product transactions banking app account savings finance banking ios mobile ux minimal ui
    Calls interface product app minimal ux conference video phone clean calls ui mobile ios
    Mobile app marketing dashboard web stockholm ux campaigns web app uiux product data clean marketing analytics funnel minimal interface dashboard ui app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jonathan Olsen

    Jonathan Olsen

    Stockholm, Sweden

    New about page animation development frontend web branding code design website
    Collabs: New website release website design design frontend development webdesign collabs website
    Snap Animation Update web design webdesign web 3d animation 3d illustration code animation design css animation design website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Carl Johan Hasselrot

    Carl Johan Hasselrot

    Stockholm, Sweden

    88 🔶 animation brown blue geometry art design motion loop diamonds 88
    87 🌳 87 design motion sphere ball 2d animation circle square geometry loop gradients spring
    86 🌼 design motion cj 2d animation loop plant summer spring flower sun
    • Animation
  • Hampus Öhman

    Hampus Öhman

    Stockholm, Sweden

    majority wallet & calling flat design send money remittance calling minimalistic minal native app money transfer wallet fintech
    kicks editorial minimalistic web typography minimal animation ux shopping e-comerce beauty
    product carousel ux minimal web animation clean minimalistic typography beauty e-comerce ui shopping carousel
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Magda Reyman

    Magda Reyman

    Stockholm

    ✺ ZBX app ✺ native app sell buy account coin withdraw banking trading singup settings wallet crypto exchange mobile product design ux ui
    Black Lives Matter nojusticenopeace matter lives black blacklivesmatter
    ✺ ZBX ✺ chart withdraw signup settings wallet product web app motion web trading platform trading product design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Huynh

    David Huynh

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Search in Klarna app principle ios klarna app mobile fashion shopping products search
    Banking App ios minimal fintech finance graph balance money transactions banking mobile app product design ux mobile ui
    Airbnb concept booking interior simple iphone 2019 interface housing mobile rent minimal monochrome product design ios concept app airbnb
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

