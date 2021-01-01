Hire freelance designers in Sweden

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 468 freelance designers in Sweden available for hire

  • Fabrizio Morra

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Blasty Brand ID entertainment luck monopoli playingcards cards blast leovegas illustration graphic design type logotype typography logo identity branding brand industry gaming game casino
    Curaprox Illustration apple tree palette building human mouthcare mouth toothpaste curaprox editorial landscape train car city illustration medical healthcare dentist teeth toothbrush
    Cleaning Company Iconset soap washingmachine machine dry sewing moving envelope paper document milk digital illustration computer vehicle car truck iconset icons company cleaning
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Marcus Gellermark

    Stockholm, Sweden

    24 × 24 Icon set 💳 icons icon app web fintech home receipt document settings card user creditcard notification
    Happy Holidays! 🎄❄️ illustration app diorama wholefoods blender 3d animation 3d christmas ios iphone
    All Aboard! 🚂 icons eevee dark mode ticket train blender 3d illustration ios app iphone
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Carl Johan Hasselrot

    Stockholm, Sweden

    88 🔶 animation brown blue geometry art design motion loop diamonds 88
    87 🌳 87 design motion sphere ball 2d animation circle square geometry loop gradients spring
    86 🌼 design motion cj 2d animation loop plant summer spring flower sun
    • Animation
  • Monika Pola

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Landing Page - Sibolle 💧 ui design landing sibolla water webdesign website ux illustration ui
    Landing Page: HUBOXT illustration ui design page landing ui
    Dashboard ✨ minimal ux ui dashboard ui design dashboard
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Lars Lundberg

    Umeå, Sweden

    Services illustration website analytics ux agency ui web
    Slopes illustration slopes landscape mountain
    Molijox concepts logo flower illustraion mobile ui webdesign web
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Cree

    Stockholm

    My Quarantine Life. plant crisp grey quarantine happy characterdesign illustrator character cartoon illustration
    Blast Skates Mascot. skate parcel yellow delivery skateboard illustrator characterdesign character cartoon illustration
    More Hands. skin form fingers hands hand character cartoon illustration
    • Illustration
  • Andreas Antonsson

    Sweden

    XTONE — 002 image marble stones magnifying glass magnifier animation page website ui surface
    XTONE — 001 layout stones furniture scrolling parallax typography animation page ui website
    Portfolio — 003. Screens. minimal clean screens responsive projects portfolio horizontal scroll layout typography page website ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Nabil ✪

    Sweden

    Stealth Plus Logo logo design logotype logo branding
    Dashboard List Style dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard
    Dashboard Design for Client dashboard app ux dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Emir Ayouni

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Raw Hide Effect Kit for Photoshop texture textures g.a.r.m. company garmco garm co raw hide effect kit illustration growcase ps actions photoshop action set
    HAUNT - Brush Set for Procreate (Clean & Gritty Inkers/Liners) salems lot horror haunt growcase illustration garmco garm company liner brush liner brushes inkers inker procreate brush set
    Illustrations for G.A.R.M. Co. Procreate Brush Bundle illustration growcase designer goods bundle g.a.r.m. co. garm co hula girl pinup pin up procreate brushes
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • William Bengtsson

    Stockholm

    Crypto exchanges comparison crypto currency crypto exchange dropdown menu tag web design website dark ui dark mode dark input button list table search landing cryptocurrency crypto
    Bike app mobile table tabs list ios app cards bars statistics goals map neon dark mode ui app ios bike
    Code and charts banners yellow orange salmon green dark green terminal bar charts bar chart code cards shadows neomorphism pie chart pie graph graphs banner app ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • 3drops

    Stockholm, Sweden

    🎬 Sonantic Voice Cast script voice over audio player management audio voice timeline data visualisation data minimal ux ui app saas product design
    🟣 Teams Tools Mac App apps tools directory listing data minimal analytics data visualisation branding ux ui app saas product design
    🔥 Meet Slim chart timeline analytics data data visualisation ux ui app saas product design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

