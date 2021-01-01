Hire freelance creative directors in Stockholm

  • William Bengtsson

    William Bengtsson

    Stockholm

    Crypto exchanges comparison crypto currency crypto exchange dropdown menu tag web design website dark ui dark mode dark input button list table search landing cryptocurrency crypto
    Bike app mobile table tabs list ios app cards bars statistics goals map neon dark mode ui app ios bike
    Code and charts banners yellow orange salmon green dark green terminal bar charts bar chart code cards shadows neomorphism pie chart pie graph graphs banner app ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jonathan Olsen

    Jonathan Olsen

    Stockholm, Sweden

    New about page animation development frontend web branding code design website
    Collabs: New website release website design design frontend development webdesign collabs website
    Snap Animation Update web design webdesign web 3d animation 3d illustration code animation design css animation design website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Fabrizio Morra

    Fabrizio Morra

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Blasty Brand ID entertainment luck monopoli playingcards cards blast leovegas illustration graphic design type logotype typography logo identity branding brand industry gaming game casino
    Curaprox Illustration apple tree palette building human mouthcare mouth toothpaste curaprox editorial landscape train car city illustration medical healthcare dentist teeth toothbrush
    Cleaning Company Iconset soap washingmachine machine dry sewing moving envelope paper document milk digital illustration computer vehicle car truck iconset icons company cleaning
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Hannah Appelquist

    Hannah Appelquist

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Sandbox Sneak Peek code library klarna tool storybook sandbox ds design system component library component ui
    Klarna's Dark Mode klarna ds design system app mobile ui theme light mode dark mode
    Dragonfly odonata dragonfly insect illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Estudio Drops

    Estudio Drops

    Stockholm

    Challenge game service design product design app illustration ui ux
    NFT Trading Cards - Red Series nftart characterdesign procreate illustration trading card
    NFT Cards minted cryptoart crypto character design design procreate illustration nft
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Marcus Gellermark

    Marcus Gellermark

    Stockholm, Sweden

    24 × 24 Icon set 💳 icons icon app web fintech home receipt document settings card user creditcard notification
    Happy Holidays! 🎄❄️ illustration app diorama wholefoods blender 3d animation 3d christmas ios iphone
    All Aboard! 🚂 icons eevee dark mode ticket train blender 3d illustration ios app iphone
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Carl Johan Hasselrot

    Carl Johan Hasselrot

    Stockholm, Sweden

    88 🔶 animation brown blue geometry art design motion loop diamonds 88
    87 🌳 87 design motion sphere ball 2d animation circle square geometry loop gradients spring
    86 🌼 design motion cj 2d animation loop plant summer spring flower sun
    • Animation
  • Joakim Areschoug

    Joakim Areschoug

    Stockholm

    Lux Sit III concrete maya 3d artwork shadow light architecture brutalistic brutalism minimalistic print
    Lux Sit II print minimalistic shadow light concrete brutalism artwork architecture 3d
    Lux Sit I artwork print minimalistic 3d shadow light lightshadow concrete architecture brutalism
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Monika Pola

    Monika Pola

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Landing Page - Sibolle 💧 ui design landing sibolla water webdesign website ux illustration ui
    Landing Page: HUBOXT illustration ui design page landing ui
    Dashboard ✨ minimal ux ui dashboard ui design dashboard
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Caroline Natthimmel

    Caroline Natthimmel

    Stockholm & Hong Kong

    The experimental AI kitchen food fruit ingredients kitchen cooking ai drawing art header illustration design vector illustration
    The Dumpling app clean minimal white settings design uidesign iphone ios mobile ui rating camera account profile
    The Dumpling app pink ios app ux ios product design ui design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Cree

    Cree

    Stockholm

    My Quarantine Life. plant crisp grey quarantine happy characterdesign illustrator character cartoon illustration
    Blast Skates Mascot. skate parcel yellow delivery skateboard illustrator characterdesign character cartoon illustration
    More Hands. skin form fingers hands hand character cartoon illustration
    • Illustration

