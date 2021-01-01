Hire freelance UX designers in Lisbon

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 286 freelance UX designers in Lisbon available for hire

  • Bohdan Kononets

    Bohdan Kononets

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Case study: Parimatch sports sport esports navigation leagues openmatch football livefeed sportsfeed betfeed betslip casinoonline sportsbook parimatch gambling bet betting fantasyapp fantasy sports fantasy
    Parimatch: Live Soccer page sportsbook bookmaker bet leagues livemoments bet365 1xbet ligastavok bwin sports bestmomonts livefeed betfeed gambling betting football soccerleague sportsfeed soccer parimatch
    Parimatch: Slots page sportsbook bet gambling bet365 1xbet ligastavok fonbet bwin sportsfeed jackpots slots onlinecasino casino bets betting parimatch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vita Spenser

    Vita Spenser

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Frio Homepage Animation beverage packaging beverage design drink art direction can animation can design packaging cinema4d c4d 3d 3d animation animation branding web web design beverage
    EvDekoru App UI typography grid olive interior design onboarding ui onboarding collections branding lamp app product card product page ecommerce ui home decor interior store shop
    Mobile Version for MIAVÈ magazine modern website bath bomb bath cbd mobile design concept branding webdesign ui grid typography web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Miguel

    Miguel

    Lisbon

    MZR – Homepage cold start car clean ui minimal interface ux minimalist web automotive datsun 240z nissan z proto night animation 400z transitions loading dark
    Polestar - Companion App Redesign diagnostics checkup service maintenance companion monitor stats car polestar automotive auto dashboard dash minimalist app interface minimal clean
    GoodLight - Website Redesign blue media corporate web charts home about dashboard platform website ux ui stats graphs page minimalist minimal risk landing clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kirill Emelyanov

    Kirill Emelyanov

    Lisbon

    3D Icons / Fitness Pack tennis basketball fitness club ui fitness app fitness icon icon set icons 3d cinema4d c4d
    3D Icons / Fitness Pack app illustration branding fitness club fitness app icon set ui icons fitness 3d cinema4d c4d
    3D Fitness Pack fitness club fitness app icon set illustration icons c4d cinema4d fitness 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jorge Olino

    Jorge Olino

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Mokriya 2019 Q2 Design Newsletter — Illustration header illustration
    Nagarro Annual Report 2020 financial report editorial design nagarro dv branding graphic design
    Max — mileage tracking app logo brand ride sharing tracking mileage logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Flatstudio

    Flatstudio

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Case study: Parimatch sports sport esports navigation leagues openmatch football livefeed sportsfeed betfeed betslip casinoonline sportsbook parimatch gambling bet betting fantasyapp fantasy sports fantasy
    Parimatch: Behance case parimatch casinoonline betslip betfeed sportsfeed livefeed football openmatch leagues navigations esports branding logo illustration dribbble flat ux ui interface clean
    Parimatch: Mobile adaptation bookmaker sportsbook webui pm ui ux sportfeed gambling soccer bwin fonbet 1xbet parimatch betting onlinecasino navigation adaptation mobile betslip
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Miguel Mendes 🚀

    Miguel Mendes 🚀

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Format New Tool : Workflow photography format workflow
    Fernand - Product View iphone ux flat vanguard money stocks etf invest uiux ui app design finance app
    Fernand - Today & Dividends dashboard money investments vanguard stocks etf finance app design ios iphone app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Hugo França

    Hugo França

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Bulbrite® Solana App iot uiux uxui ui ux product design motion design design app android mobile iphone ios
    Bulbrite® Solana App ux ui motion design product design ux app android mobile ui ios
    Bulbrite® Solana App motion design product design uiux ux design app android mobile ui ios
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alex Spenser

    Alex Spenser

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Packaging design concepts for Softs branding agency print visual identity artwork art pattern graphic design 3d illustration logo soft materials softs shipping box mailer box packaging packaging design brand identity branding
    Soft Cloth Visual 3d in branding 3d visuals maxon art direction cgi cimputer generated octane render cinema 4d 3d visual identity brand identity branding
    Monthlees Identity logo design visual language pattern visual elements identity design identity system visual identity brand identity identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • The Faces

    The Faces

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Charlotte Lapalus Website | Gallery photos promo gallery motion video animation typography website web ux ui
    Charlotte Lapalus Website | An Article Page scroll article motion video animation typography website web ux ui
    Charlotte Lapalus Website | About Page about promo motion video animation typography website web ux ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Oliver Swinburne

    Oliver Swinburne

    Lisbon

    Child Development -Peek-A-Boo! green leaf nature forest mature baby social social skills games peekaboo parenting child development character color vector grain texture design colour illustration
    Child Development - Monkey See, Monkey Do! hair hands mouth eyes playful parenting peekaboo games development child character color vector grain texture design colour illustration
    Child Development - Balance patterns geometric shapes hands finger balance childcare babu monitor baby character color vector texture design colour illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.