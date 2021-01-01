Hire freelance creative directors in Lisbon

  • Bohdan Kononets

    Bohdan Kononets

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Case study: Parimatch sports sport esports navigation leagues openmatch football livefeed sportsfeed betfeed betslip casinoonline sportsbook parimatch gambling bet betting fantasyapp fantasy sports fantasy
    Parimatch: Live Soccer page sportsbook bookmaker bet leagues livemoments bet365 1xbet ligastavok bwin sports bestmomonts livefeed betfeed gambling betting football soccerleague sportsfeed soccer parimatch
    Parimatch: Slots page sportsbook bet gambling bet365 1xbet ligastavok fonbet bwin sportsfeed jackpots slots onlinecasino casino bets betting parimatch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vita Spenser

    Vita Spenser

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Frio Homepage Animation beverage packaging beverage design drink art direction can animation can design packaging cinema4d c4d 3d 3d animation animation branding web web design beverage
    EvDekoru App UI typography grid olive interior design onboarding ui onboarding collections branding lamp app product card product page ecommerce ui home decor interior store shop
    Mobile Version for MIAVÈ magazine modern website bath bomb bath cbd mobile design concept branding webdesign ui grid typography web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Hugo França

    Hugo França

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Bulbrite® Solana App iot uiux uxui ui ux product design motion design design app android mobile iphone ios
    Bulbrite® Solana App ux ui motion design product design ux app android mobile ui ios
    Bulbrite® Solana App motion design product design uiux ux design app android mobile ui ios
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Miguel Mendes 🚀

    Miguel Mendes 🚀

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Format New Tool : Workflow photography format workflow
    Fernand - Product View iphone ux flat vanguard money stocks etf invest uiux ui app design finance app
    Fernand - Today & Dividends dashboard money investments vanguard stocks etf finance app design ios iphone app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • João Oliveira Simões

    João Oliveira Simões

    Lisbon

    Phoner App mobile ui phone call burner number app ios chat privacy
    CHIC Widgets ios app ios14 widget widgets
    Brilliant iPad App WIP dashboard navigation control devices lights smarthome night dark ui ui design ux design iot ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Yhello Designer

    Yhello Designer

    Lisbon

    1990 vs 2020 sharpie versus society mirror car pinetree mask illustration
    Apple Car Charging 🤷‍♂️🖱🔋🚘 eletric fun colour sharpie minimalist illustration charging car apple
    Data visualization dashboard ipad visualization data infographic graphic ui design app
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • João Apolinário

    João Apolinário

    Lisbon, Portugal

    EDIT. Instagram Feed social social media edit portugal school digital school digital posts post instagram feed instagram feed web brand branding design
    Gling Brandbook luxury sleek elegant beverages beverage sommelier app brand guidelines brandbook guidelines brand logo branding design
    Gourmer Badges cookware chef branding chef gourmet yellow kitchenware cook kitchen badge brand logo branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Margarida Borges

    Margarida Borges

    Lisbon

    EYESO minimal design ui application contact form black dark uiux webdesign website web photography
    A not-so-brutalist Web Kit web kit profile about page about me bio portfolio serif font typeface brutalism brutalist white dailyui design typography template minimal freelancer webdesign clean website
    A not-so-brutalist Web Kit about page showcase team intro intro screen portfolio serif font typeface brutalism brutalist white dailyui design typography template minimal freelancer webdesign clean website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Maria Carlos Cardeiro

    Maria Carlos Cardeiro

    Porto + Lisbon, Portugal

    Sound of the sea dimesion 3d modeling ocean sea 3d animation lighthouse motion 3d
    Tuna fish animals wwf tuna illustration animation 3d illustration character design cinema 3d
    Nature woods lake animation relax content social digital art illustration trees green garden club golf
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alex Spenser

    Alex Spenser

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Packaging design concepts for Softs branding agency print visual identity artwork art pattern graphic design 3d illustration logo soft materials softs shipping box mailer box packaging packaging design brand identity branding
    Soft Cloth Visual 3d in branding 3d visuals maxon art direction cgi cimputer generated octane render cinema 4d 3d visual identity brand identity branding
    Monthlees Identity logo design visual language pattern visual elements identity design identity system visual identity brand identity identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Felice Della Gatta

    Felice Della Gatta

    Lisbon

    Hectic homepage webdesign freelance business freelancer freelancing
    Conjure logo logo post it notes collaboration brainstorming brand identity
    Conjure UI Exploration product design brainstorming notes note interface product ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design

