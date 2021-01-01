Hire freelance designers in Portugal

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Bohdan Kononets

    Bohdan Kononets

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Parimatch: Live Soccer page leagues livemoments leftmenu bet365 1xbet 1xstavka ligastavok bwin sports bestmomonts livefeed betfeed gambling betting football soccerleague sportsfeed soccer parimatch pm
    Parimatch: Slots page gambling darkinterface bet365 1xbet 1xstavka ligastavok fonbet bwin sportsfeed jackpots slots onlinecasino casino bets betting parimatch pm
    Parimatch: Full home page mobileui soccer sports sportsfeed userinterface provider bookmaker sportsbook fonbet ligastavok onlinecasino casino gambling betting parimatch pm interface ux ui bwin
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ana Moreno

    Ana Moreno

    Porto, Portugal

    Attio — Mobile mockup grid responsive features about attio modules interior tech minimal simple blue colors colours mobile
    Attio – CTA Interaction footer pre-footer shapes management attio powerful modules dark modern tech blue interaction
    Attio — Homepage abstract shapes slider collaboration powerful minimal color interior graphik modern modules dark attio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Significa

    Significa

    Porto, Portugal

    We're hiring Designers. And Developers too. job offer front-end interface design hiring significa
    Offers - Immomio iOS App real estate status date calendar appointments houses icons list cards app ios app mobile ios interface significa
    Discover -- Immomio iOS App illustration significa interface ios app mobile map icons list search bottom bar house card property real estate
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Alex Spenser

    Alex Spenser

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Packaging design concepts for Softs branding agency print visual identity artwork art pattern graphic design 3d illustration logo soft materials softs shipping box mailer box packaging packaging design brand identity branding
    Soft Cloth Visual 3d in branding 3d visuals maxon art direction cgi cimputer generated octane render cinema 4d 3d visual identity brand identity branding
    Monthlees Identity logo design visual language pattern visual elements identity design identity system visual identity brand identity identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Fred

    Fred

    Porto

    Render #12 - Chair illustration 3d animation cycles blender 3d art 3d architecture
    Render #11 - Shapes 3d art 3d artist 3d blender3d blender geometric geometry minimalist
    Render #10 - Cloud cycles 3d blender 3d blender3d cloud blender minimalism minimalist illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Isabel Sá

    Isabel Sá

    Porto, Portugal

    mishmash® — Customizer stationery mishmash significa ui ux notebook ecommerce modal cart customization
    mishmash® — Homepage shop notebook significa mishmash homepage stationery ecommerce ux ui
    mishmash® — Product on Scroll notebook handwritten significa mishmash stationery product page ecommerce ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Vita Spenser

    Vita Spenser

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Frio Homepage Animation beverage packaging beverage design drink art direction can animation can design packaging cinema4d c4d 3d 3d animation animation branding web web design beverage
    EvDekoru App UI typography grid olive interior design onboarding ui onboarding collections branding lamp app product card product page ecommerce ui home decor interior store shop
    Mobile Version for MIAVÈ magazine modern website bath bomb bath cbd mobile design concept branding webdesign ui grid typography web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Flatstudio

    Flatstudio

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Parimatch: Behance case branding logo illustration dribbble flat ux ui interface clean design
    Parimatch: Mobile adaptation bookmaker sportsbook webui pm ui ux sportfeed gambling soccer bwin fonbet 1xbet parimatch betting onlinecasino navigation adaptation mobile betslip
    Parimatch: Open Promo betting gambling sportsbook livescore bookmaker 1xbet parimatch bwin betslip onlinecasino darkinterface promotions promopage bonus bonusespage sportsfeed promo news articles complexinterface
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Sofia Ayuso

    Sofia Ayuso

    Lisboa, Portugal

    Period 2d menstrual pad tampon blood menstruation period flat line illustration
    Exercising character legs mat exercising line flat black exercise poc woman girl illustration
    Space texture procreate interior spacex arch architecture space moonlight illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kirill Emelyanov

    Kirill Emelyanov

    Lisbon

    3D Icons / Fitness Pack tennis basketball fitness club ui fitness app fitness icon icon set icons 3d cinema4d c4d
    3D Icons / Fitness Pack app illustration branding fitness club fitness app icon set ui icons fitness 3d cinema4d c4d
    3D Fitness Pack fitness club fitness app icon set illustration icons c4d cinema4d fitness 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • João Neves

    João Neves

    Portugal

    Riesling wine enthusiast riesling wine label label wine joao neves lisboa type nevesman portugal lettering
    Come Together portugal come together world lettering
    Identifying Client Red Flags animation red flag type lisboa nevesman portugal lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

