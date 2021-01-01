Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Mexico City

Viewing 11 out of 297 freelance UI & visual designers in Mexico City available for hire

  • Javier Ibañez

    Javier Ibañez

    Cdmx - México

    Ultimo post del año 2020 character motiongraphics characterdesign motion aftereffects illustrator design animation flat illustration
    Transform photoshop characterdesign illustrator illustration
    Pamanrez character characterdesign illustrator design animation flat illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • georgina canseco

    georgina canseco

    Mexico City

    Party Monsters character characterdesign monster party mexico cinema4d branding 3d illustration
    Go get 'em tiger! quote 3dart 3dillustraton tiger design cinema4d 3d illustration
    Sando Totem food illustration burger food mexico cinema4d branding 3d illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Minami

    Minami

    Mexico City

    Minami Crew Card Deck badges cards artwork illustration crew personality enneagram print teamwork deck cards design
    Presto - Cash Advances made in a week expenses salary motion microinteraction product design mobile app fintech lending finance
    Plantasia Album Redesign vinyl music plant cover album cover alphabet concept redesign album branding design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Maria Keller

    Maria Keller

    Mexico City

    Mickey Mouse mexico kawaii baby fanart mouse mickey disney children cute cartoon kids illustration
    Fly kawaii fly character children cute cartoon kids illustration mexico
    Pretty elephant 象 elephant kids design character kidlitart procreate children cute mexico cartoon illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ariana Sánchez

    Ariana Sánchez

    Mexico City

    Boost branding logo character design procreate illustration
    Serum branding logo character design procreate illustration
    Lub branding logo character design procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • nodos

    nodos

    Mexico City

    Scroll to interactions in Figma ui animation motion figmadesign trip uber concept app scroll map prototype figma
    No2 OS for HomeScreen iOS 14 interaction design concept ui sketch ios14 icons apps uidesign productdesign vintage homescreen iphone iconset icon
    Capturing the moments ui design concept conceptui ui protopie prototype interaction sketch
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alfonso Azoo

    Alfonso Azoo

    Mexico City

    Bonus Hype shape animation vector animation bonus coin cycle motion design gif loop
    Bonus Pause pause shape animation icon vector illustration cycle motion design gif loop
    Bonus Point animation vector animation shape animation gif loop motion design cycle icon point video game
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Paulina Corona

    Paulina Corona

    Mexico City

    Girl illustrator portrait vector girl color illustration design
    404 404 vector branding adobe xd monochromatic ui illustration design
    Toggle ux ui toggle switch motion microinteraction light mode light interaction dark mode dark animation xd adobe xd adobexd
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Pon Cervantes

    Pon Cervantes

    Mexico City

    P-Chan sketch love illustration drawing draw design cute comic color cartoon illustration cartoon character cartoon
    Try sketch love illustration drawing draw design cute comic color cartoon illustration cartoon character cartoon
    Ni parientes somos. sketch love illustration drawing draw design cute comic color cartoon illustration cartoon character cartoon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Rebeca Anaya

    Rebeca Anaya

    Mexico City

    Mexicolatte – Lettering for take out bags. bag restaurant brand branding handlettering script vector custom type typography type lettering
    Mexicolatte – Digitizing Process. monoline bezier glyphs logotype wordmark design handlettering vector custom type type typography lettering logo
    Mexicolatte – Wordmark & Branding branding stripes monoline vector typography custom type script handlettering design logo type art deco lettering condesa flavour restaurant food mexican mexico
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Kaori Hayama

    Kaori Hayama

    Mexico City

    Plantasia Album Redesign vinyl music plant cover album cover alphabet concept redesign album branding design
    Blobs octane render abstract animation 3d art 3d cinema 4d cinema4d illustration
    Friends characterdesign vray vrayforc4d character character design cute cinema 4d cinema4d 3d art 3d drawing illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

