Hire freelance creative directors in Mexico City

  • georgina canseco

    georgina canseco

    Mexico City

    Party Monsters character characterdesign monster party mexico cinema4d branding 3d illustration
    Go get 'em tiger! quote 3dart 3dillustraton tiger design cinema4d 3d illustration
    Sando Totem food illustration burger food mexico cinema4d branding 3d illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Ariana Sánchez

    Ariana Sánchez

    Mexico City

    Boost branding logo character design procreate illustration
    Serum branding logo character design procreate illustration
    Lub branding logo character design procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Pon Cervantes

    Pon Cervantes

    Mexico City

    P-Chan sketch love illustration drawing draw design cute comic color cartoon illustration cartoon character cartoon
    Try sketch love illustration drawing draw design cute comic color cartoon illustration cartoon character cartoon
    Ni parientes somos. sketch love illustration drawing draw design cute comic color cartoon illustration cartoon character cartoon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • César Castro

    César Castro

    CDMX, México

    Good News mensajero messenger paloma mensajera messenger pigeon correo mail pigeon paloma
    FEZ videojuego videogame gomez fez
    World Bicycle Day bicicleta bicycle bici bike
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alberto Saenz

    Alberto Saenz

    Mexico City, MX

    Fresh Start apartment 2d flat lady girl gradient blue purple
    Fake News visual design texture blue pink news fake
    Office Collage character office space styleframe interior collage office
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Eduardo Laguna

    Eduardo Laguna

    Mexico City

    2020 was hard. characterdesign covid hungry sea fish 2020
    Cocodro is swimming swimming swim water skill contest lizard crocodile
    Sometimes we stop to do things cause stupid things. characterdesign mexico turtle tortoise
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Maria Keller

    Maria Keller

    Mexico City

    Mickey Mouse mexico kawaii baby fanart mouse mickey disney children cute cartoon kids illustration
    Fly kawaii fly character children cute cartoon kids illustration mexico
    Pretty elephant 象 elephant kids design character kidlitart procreate children cute mexico cartoon illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dany Herrera

    Dany Herrera

    Mexico City

    Evil wizard wizard magician gritty texture music poster character design digital painting illustration
    Brothers portrait graphic design digital painting illustration
    Exploring new dimensions sci-fi astronaut grit texture music poster graphic design digital painting illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Javier Ibañez

    Javier Ibañez

    Cdmx - México

    Ultimo post del año 2020 character motiongraphics characterdesign motion aftereffects illustrator design animation flat illustration
    Transform photoshop characterdesign illustrator illustration
    Pamanrez character characterdesign illustrator design animation flat illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Hola Sobre

    Hola Sobre

    México City

    FLOWER BOY illustration boy flower
    BRUNCH TIME illustration mexico city food burger sun coffee brunchtime brunch
    TODOS SOMOS UNA ESTRELLA mexicanartist star illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yshai Sutton

    Yshai Sutton

    Mexico City

    Facebook Posts for Hey Astro! social media marketing icons banner instagram banner quotes testimonials illustration app instagram ads gradient post fb ad facebook
    Illustrations for Hey Astro! icons icon chat with client b2c one click payment book now astro facebook ads marketing booking app team management manage team pay chat booking illustrations
    Wallet App Concept fintech app fintech iphone ios cash spendings finance dashboard round corners interface face id money payment bank wallet product design mobile ux ui app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

