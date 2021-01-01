Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Austin, TX

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 458 freelance UI & visual designers in Austin, TX available for hire

  • Jason Kirtley

    Austin, TX

    First Light Studio Project Page clean design project page web design website landing page architecture real estate ux ui grid figma
    First Light Studio Homepage figma grid ux ui landing page minimal homepage architecture real estate clean web design website
    Gordon Murray T.50 Supercar homepage landing page web design website grid typography transportation sports car automobile auto
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Funsize

    Austin, Texas

    Vote for Volvocars.com to Win a Webby! productdesign design webbyawards funsize volvocars webby
    Texas Monthly grid layout typography editorial layout editorial design texas publication magazine editorial landing page fnsz design website ux site funsize web ui
    Stacklet security cloud brand logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Brightscout

    Austin, TX

    Factory Logo 3D 3d icon 3d logo identity branding factory logo 3d
    Factory Swag logo pink blue bag stationary t-shirts swag identity branding
    Factory Branding (Case Study) f icon f logo business cards blue pink vc branding factory logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Brandon Termini

    Austin, TX

    Fuse Desktop + Mobile branding media dark ui marketing handsome
    Audi Shared Fleet Desktop mobile dark car dashboard marketing ui handsome
    Nickelodeon App Screen handsome app children youth
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jay Master

    Austin

    Idiocracy brawndo lightning illustration jay master design identity brand beer branding print typography idiocracy badge logo
    Miller Realty graphic package branding identity logo badges packaging jay master design monogram key real estate branding real estate typography print brand branding design
    Analog brand branding and identity branding design easel old school analog helvetica canvas painting design jay master design typography illustration branding packaging identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Keith Davis Young

    Austin,TX

    Tx Emo Club
    Howdy Bagel
    Neighbors
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Erik Binggeser

    Austin, TX

    death sauce style tests
    No one can resist the queso gif animation freebirdsworldburrito freebirds chips and dip after effects queso blanco
    Studio Ghibli Campout 3 swift industries cycling after effects miyazaki ghibli bikepacking studio ghibli
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mike Casebolt

    Austin

    Wear Your Mask ❤️ data tech editorial mask covid
    🔲 Moodboard Kit resource moodboard freebie design kit figma
    Nessie Mascot data tech dinosaur team mascot
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Eli Schiff

    Austin, Texas

    Substack logo redesign substack
    Substack redesign substack
    Urbit Live planet product page
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ty Wilkins

    Austin

    JWT branding logo json web tokens open source button token security
    PostHog open source logo branding analytics hedgehog posthog
    Munich illustration buildings germany munich ai scale
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Zuairia Zaman

    Austin,TX

    Financial SaaS product marketing platform software card fintech web 3d ui layout minimal clean design homepage design landing page saas service finance website webdesign
    SAAS Platform ui design portfolio designer seo cms crm agency marketing technology software service platform saas clean layout homepage web design design website landing page
    Collaboration platform designer product crm marketing saas b2b service online tool software platform collaboration web design layout ui clean homepage design website landing page
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

