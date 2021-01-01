Hire freelance designers in Texas Us

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 7 out of 7 freelance designers in Texas Us available for hire

  • Desiign Peak | Logo Designer | Branding | Packaging

    Desiign Peak | Logo Designer | Branding | Packaging

    Texas, United states

    Food Packaging minimaldesign logo label design fiver designpeak dribbble box food packaging design
    Minimal Logo Design indian farm logo modern logo logodesign
    label design business branding trendy modern packaging product design bottle design bottle label label design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Abigail Herron

    Abigail Herron

    Texas, USA

    Portrait Of Mom face realism beautiful purple pink woman portrait mother mothersday mom
    Illustrations For Logo + Labels nature beautiful farm honeybees bees lavender flower bird hummingbird
    House Painting blue green commission beautiful grass leaves trees portrait home house
    • Illustration
  • Nikki Ajmera

    Nikki Ajmera

    Texas, USA

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Aeliusventure

    Aeliusventure

    Texas, United States

    MediApp #1 telemedicine app development track doctor app iphone design application mobile ui clean ux
    Bridal Bar Beauty beauty illustration branding startup app application mobile ui clean ux
    iOS ARkit Project Design illustration ux mobile clean type ios app health eye branding ios arkit typogaphy
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nicole Childs

    Nicole Childs

    Texas, USA

    Time social media copywriting photography
    Little Italy, NY photography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Shiva Kakarla

    Shiva Kakarla

    Texas, USA

    ST ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
    NK ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
    Messi ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • CrazyNik

    CrazyNik

    Texas, USA

    iTelemarket call phone awesome design iphone apple user experience dark design design user interface uiux uidesign ios
    Choose League Popup awesome design hardwork iphone apple user experience dark design game design user interface uiux uidesign ios
    Alphadraft yellow iphone interface iphone color realistic shine catalog alphadraft game user interface ios
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.